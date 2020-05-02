Global Emergency Room Equipment Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Emergency Room Equipment Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emergency Room Equipment market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Emergency Room Equipment market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Emergency Room Equipment market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Emergency Room Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Emergency Room Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global emergency room equipment was valued at US$ 7,098.0 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.8%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global emergency room equipment and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global emergency room equipment market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global emergency room equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Emergency room equipment refers to medical equipment and devices that facilitate patient care during medical emergencies. The product types of emergency room equipment market include patient monitoring, medical imaging, cardiac, vascular, and trauma equipment.

Global Emergency Room Equipment Dynamics:

Increasing number of emergency room facilities in various countries globally is a major factor driving growth of the global emergency room equipment market over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in emergency room equipment such as miniaturization of imaging equipment, development and introduction of portable and wireless CT scanner machines is another factor expected to drive growth of the global emergency room equipment market significantly over the forecast period.

High cost of medical equipment is one of the primary factors expected to limit the growth of the global emergency room equipment market over the forecast period. In addition, availability of refurbished medical equipment is another factor expected to restrain the growth of the global emergency room equipment market.

Technological advancements such as 3D and 4D imaging equipment and systems, development of more affordable cloud-based ECD equipment and systems, especially in emerging economies, to collect, store, secure, and manage vast volumes of sensitive data/information of patients, which in turn is expected to improve overall diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes, representing significantly high potential opportunities for medical equipment manufacturers operating in the global emergency room equipment market.

Market analysis by product type:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented based on patient monitoring, medical imaging, cardiac equipment, vascular equipment, and trauma equipment. The cardiac equipment segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Cardiac equipment witness highest CAGR of over 6.0%, as it provides a visual display of heartbeat and is highly useful in emergency rooms in the event where a patient is likely to suffer from a heart attack. Furthermore, advance cardiac medical equipment with improved functionality and features provides compression during cardiac arrest. It also provides alerts to the medical team and hospital staff regarding administration of necessary medicines. Rising adoption of cardiac equipment in emergency room/department for treatment of stroke, heart attack, and angina is expected to fuel the growth of this segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing number of cases of heart attacks is further expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented based on accident rescue, sudden illness, and obstetrics and gynecology. Among all the application segments, sudden illness segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.8% owing to the increasing number of cases of accidents, trauma, asthma, back pain, and heart attacks. According to the European Heart Network (EHN), in Europe in 2015, around 85 million individuals were living with cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Market analysis by region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global emergency room equipment, and it accounts for largest market revenue over US$ 2,500 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by the North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period with comparatively moderate CAGR than that of other regions, owing the presence of medical equipment manufacturers such as such as Analogic Corporation, General Electric Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Medtronic Inc. in these countries. In addition, emergence of new, innovative, and advanced medical equipment that can be used in emergency departments is another factor anticipated to propel the growth of the North America emergency room equipment market over the forecast period. Availability of proper healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region is major factors expected to drive growth of the North America emergency room equipment market over the forecast period. In December 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Clarius a wireless, hand-held ultrasound scanner that can be connected and used though a smartphone app.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global emergency room equipment owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In February 2017, according to a report published by the European Heart Network, approximately 85 million people in Europe were living with cardio vascular diseases (CVDs) and accounted for 45% of all deaths in Europe. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and presence of prominent players in the market such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and Esaote S.P.A, in the region is other factors anticipated to fuel growth of the Europe emergency room equipment market over the forecast period.

Players in the market are strengthening its product portfolio, strategically expanding the market either through acquisition or by signing the agreement and continuous developing advance products in order to gain competitive advantage. In 2014, Analogic Corporation entered into an asset purchase agreement with Pathfinder Therapeutics, Inc. Under this agreement, Analogic Corporation agreed to purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities relating to Pathfinders surgical planning and guidance business, for an aggregate consideration of US$ 1.5 Mn. In 2013, Analogic Corporation completed acquisition of Ultrasonix Medical Corporation. This acquisition helped Analogic to expand its position in the point-of-care market by offering mobile ultrasound solutions. In May 2015, Fujifilm Corporation acquired TeraMedica, Inc. Acquisition offers archive solutions for managing and storing a range of digitized in-hospital clinical information, including diagnostic images of Picture Archiving Communication System (PACS). The objective of this acquisition is to build a system that can facilitate coordination of clinical information between hospitals.

Market Segmentation:

Global Emergency Room Equipment segmentation, by product type:

Patient monitoring

Medical Imaging

Ultrasound Equipment

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

X-Ray machine

Computed Tomography (CT) scanner

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Cardiac Equipment

Vascular Equipment

Trauma Equipment

Global Emergency Room Equipment segmentation, by application:

Accident Rescue

Sudden Illness

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Global Emergency Room Equipment segmentation, by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Emergency Room Equipment Market

Analogic Corporation

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global Emergency Room Equipment Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Emergency Room Equipment industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Emergency Room Equipment industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Emergency Room Equipment industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Emergency Room Equipment industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Emergency Room Equipment industry.

Research Methodology: Global Emergency Room Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

