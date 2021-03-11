Global Emphysema Drug Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players Olympus Corporation, Spiration, Inc, Lifetech Scientific, CSL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Emphysema drug market is rising substantially in the forecast period of 2019-2026, this rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, high smoking prevalence, growing medical spending, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global emphysema drug market are Intrexon, Pulmonx, Halozyme, Inc, Mariposa Health, BTG International Ltd, Icure, Pfizer Inc, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Olympus Corporation, Spiration, Inc, Lifetech Scientific, CSL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Angion Biomedica corp, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, AstraZeneca, United Therapeutics Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc and others.

In June 2018, Pulmonx developed a new device intended to treat breathing difficulty associated with severe emphysema has been approved by the FDA. The device, Pulmonx’s Zephyr Endobronchial Valve (Zephyr Valve) is a less invasive treatment than options currently available to patients

In June 2016, Shire and Kamada Pharmaceuticals received approval from the FDA for the expanded label for self-infusion of the Glassia, an alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor, developed for the treatment of emphysema due to severe Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency that can be self-infused at home after appropriate training

Segmentation: Global Emphysema Drug Market

By Type

(Paraceptal, Pentrilobular, Panlobular ),

Mechanism of Action Type

(Bronchodilators, Beta-agonists, Anticholinergics, Corticosteroids, Phosphodiesterase -4 Inhibitors and Mucolytics),

Stages Type

(Very mild or Stage 1: FEV1 is about 80.0% of normal, Moderate or Stage 2: FEV1 is between 50.0% and 80.0% of normal, Severe or Stage 3: FEV1 is between 30.0% and 50.0% of normal, Very severe or Stage 4: FEV1 is lower than in Stage 3, or the same as Stage 3 but with low blood oxygen levels),

Therapy Type

(Oxygen Therapy, Protein Therapy),

Drug Type

(Aclidinium, Formoterol, Salmeterol, Levalbuterol, Ipratropium, Olodaterol,Ffluticasone, Budesonide, Prednisolone),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous and others),

Surgery Type

(Lung Volume Reduction Surgery, Lung Transplant Surgery),

Device Type

(Inhalers, Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers (mdis) ,Dry-Powder Inhalers (dpis), Nebulizers, Soft Mist Inhalers), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

