Global Emulsion Polymer Market 2020:Global Industry Trend, Size, Applications and Growth by Top Key Vendors

Market Analysis: Global Emulsion Polymer Market

Global emulsion polymer market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.76 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of industrialization and urbanization activities from the various developing regions of the world.

Market Definition: Global Emulsion Polymer Market

Emulsion polymers are environmental-friendly polymers produced with the polymerization as well as emulsion of water with monomers and surfactants. These polymers are commonly described as water-based solvents due to their high volume of water and are therefore described as green products. These polymers are utilized in a wide-range of applicational areas from paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants to paper & paperboard coatings development among various others.

Market Drivers:

Benefits of these polymers due to their low content for VOC’s vinyl acetate as a substitute for solvent-borne polymers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Adoption for environmental-friendly adhesives and coatings from the various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Significant rise associated with the paints & coatings industry as a whole due to a number of factors is another factor driving this market growth

Focus of various authorities to present regulations on adoption of environmental-friendly end products will also augment the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various regulations on the usage of certain raw materials for the development of these polymers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature of prices for these polymers will restrict the market growth in the forecast period

This report studies Global Emulsion Polymer Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Emulsion Polymer Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Celanese Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Next Polymers Ltd. This acquisition will help in expansion of Celanese’s capability in the Indian region helping them provide nylon, polymer and a wide range of engineered products at a high quality and servicing capabilities. The addition of a production facility in India will also help them enhance their presence in the global market

In March 2018, BASF SE announced that they had decided to increase the pricing of solid emulsion polymers commercialized throughout North America by USD 0.05 per wet pound effective April 15, 2018. This increase in price is a result of higher production costs associated with these products

Competitive Analysis:

Global emulsion polymer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emulsion polymer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global emulsion polymer market are OMNOVA Solutions Inc.; ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.; synthomer plc; Trinseo; Wacker Chemie AG; Mallard Creek Polymers; Specialty Polymers, Inc.; Engineered Polymer Solutions & Color Corporation of America; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; DIC CORPORATION; Dow; Arkema; The Lubrizol Corporation; DSM; Kamsons Chemicals Private Limited among others.

