Global Engineering Adhesives Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Engineering Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engineering Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. In our report, we discussed the adhesive used in the engineer industry, including Solar, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Metallurgy, Electric Power, Machine Tool and etc.

In general, the engineering adhesives business is highly competitive. However, the major market share is occupied by a few players like Henkel, H.B. Fuller and Arkema. Prices and margins vary, depending on the specific adhesive, market segment, and regional market, with the gross margins for engineering adhesive products commonly range from 20% to 30%. Engineering adhesives are selected and priced based on their performance characteristics. Product performance and level of service are seldom identical among different producers so pricing is typically differentiated by the needs of the customer. Generally the average price of engineering adhesive ranges from 3600-3800 USD/MT.

Regionally, USA, EU-27 and China are the main production base and consumption market of engineering adhesive. At present, the top ten companies’ capacity account for about 65.91% of global market share in engineering adhesive. The capacity percentage of Henkel is about 30%. In China, the engineering adhesive industry developed in about 1980s. At present, it contributes over 15% of global total production. For application, automotive and electric/home appliances have kept to be the dominant segment of engineering adhesives downstream industry. The downstream market would remain to be stable in the following years.

The import and export business of adhesive for engineering is frequent compared with adhesive in commodity sector, but still doesn’t take a major share of global production. The main reason may be concluded as the dispersibility of adhesive plant of manufacturers. Also some companies choose to set up plants in China, in consideration of the huge demand in China market.

Engineering adhesive manufacturers have sales support and R&D staff that work closely with customers to modify existing products or develop new products. In many cases, the responsiveness of the R&D and technical customer service of the supplier are decisive factors in choosing adhesives. However, some major adhesives producers, such as H.B. Fuller, have reduced product differentiation and customization and are instead concentrating more on unique, but higher-margin, products with greater market potential.

The global production and capacity of engineering adhesive is stable during the past years, and would be fluctuated in a small range in the following five years, since the engineering adhesive market is rather mature in its major consumption area. Most of the products are sold by distributors instead of manufacturers, and many distributors are managing or delegating many brands from different manufacturers to satisfy the diversified needs of customers from different area.

Engineering adhesive industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the downstream fields, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of engineering adhesive might increase in the future.

In 2019, the global Engineering Adhesives market size was US$ 14450 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Engineering Adhesives market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Engineering Adhesives industry.

The research report studies the Engineering Adhesives market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Engineering Adhesives market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Engineering Adhesives market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Engineering Adhesives market: Segment Analysis

The global Engineering Adhesives market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Engineering Adhesives market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Engineering Adhesives market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Application method

Phase

Chemical composition

Products

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Buliding

Electronic applicance

New energy equipment

Equipment

Medical

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Engineering Adhesives market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Engineering Adhesives key manufacturers in this market include:

Henkle

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Hexion

DowDuPont

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

ITW

Sika

UNISEAL

Huntsman

Anabond

Lamosa

Permabond

EFTEC

Loxeal

RTC Chemical

FCC

Fasto

Wisdom Adhesives

Dymax

ThreeBond

Parson Adhesives

Duratek

Beijing Comens

Huitian

