Key Players are Alfresco, Appatura, Axyon Consulting, Box, Box UK, Lexmark, DocuWare, Everteam, Laserfiche, Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland, IBM, Laserfiche, M-Files Corporation, Microsoft, Newgen Software, OpenText, Oracle, Oracle Corporation UK Ltd, Xerox, OpenText, Alfresco, Lexmark International Pte. Ltd., Lexmark International (Asia Pacific), Lexmark UK, Lexmark Canada Inc., Adobe, Fabasoft and others

The Global Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to reach USD 109.66 billion by 2025, from USD 31.66 billion and growing at a CAGR of 16.8% forecast to 2025.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Market Segmentation: Global Enterprise Content Management Market

On the basis of deployment type, the market is classified into

on-premises and

cloud

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into

SMEs and

large enterprises

Based on vertical,

BFSI,

government,

manufacturing,

telecom and IT,

consumer goods and retail,

healthcare and life sciences,

energy and utilities,

transportation and logistics

On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into

accounts and finance,

human resource,

supply chain management,

operations and marketing

Based on Component, the market is segmented into

solutions and

services

The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into content workflow, document management, imaging and capturing, web content management, records management, digital asset management, mobile content management, case management and eDiscovery. The services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation service, training and education and support and maintenance.

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Recent Industry Developments

In Feb 2017, Newgen Software Technologies Limited (India), has announced the launch of its latest version of Document Management System (DMS) solution OmniDocs version 7.0. OmniDocs provides a highly scalable, unified repository for securely storing and managing enterprise content.

In July 2017, Intergen (New Zealand) launched Cohesion 365, it is cloud-based enterprise content management service for Australian and New Zealand organisations. Cohesion 365 is built on the Microsoft-based enterprise document and records management service and was originally created by Intergen, an Empired company, for New Zealand government clients.

