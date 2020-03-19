Global Enterprise Digital Rights Management Edrm Market to Exhibit Considerable Growth in Demand During 2019 – 2029

Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) Market: Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a market outlook report on the enterprise digital rights management (EDRM) market, for the analysis period of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment period of 2019-2029. Cloud solution and service providers are expected to create significant opportunities for enterprise digital rights management platform vendors in terms of providing budget-effective solutions and services to customers. Cloud solution and service providers can also assist enterprise digital rights management solution providers in expanding their businesses into different regional markets without having to expand their physical distribution channel.

Advancements in enterprise data management solution technologies have helped revolutionize several verticals in various developing as well as developed regions. Several enterprise digital rights management solution vendors are making significant investments to fulfill the growing requirement of innovative and efficient enterprise digital rights management solutions in East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa.

EDRM Market: Segmental Analysis

The global enterprise digital rights management market is projected to offer a total incremental opportunity worth over US$ 2,700 Mn during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. In the global enterprise digital rights management market report, PMR has segregated the global EDRM market by application, enterprise size, vertical, and region.

Among all the enterprise digital rights management-based applications, video on demand-related enterprise digital rights management applications are estimated to offer an incremental opportunity worth nearly US$ 1,300 Mn in the global enterprise digital rights management marketplace. The video on demand application segment is estimated to remain a very attractive segment throughout the forecast period in the global EDRM market.

The media and entertainment industry vertical is estimated to continue holding a large market share of the global enterprise digital rights management market throughout the forecast period. The segment is also estimated to register a very high incremental opportunity in the global enterprise digital rights management market during the forecast period. However, among all the industry verticals in the global enterprise digital rights management market, the telecommunication industry vertical is projected to register the most prominent CAGR during the projection period.

Globally, the higher adoption of enterprise digital rights management solutions is expected more among medium- and small-sized enterprises as compared to the estimated adoption of enterprise digital rights management solutions by large-sized enterprises. This factor will enable the SMEs sub-segment to register a high CAGR in the global enterprise digital rights management market during the forecast period.

The EDRM market in Europe is projected to offer a very high opportunity during the forecast period, followed by the North American enterprise digital rights management market. The EDRM market in East Asia is expected to record the third-highest incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

Global spending on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is rising every year due to the ever-rising demand for technology products, such as consumer electronics, software, and software-dependent devices. The global enterprise digital rights management market is also experiencing noteworthy growth with the accelerated launch of new ICT technologies since the past three years.

As the usage of mobile devices has increased, the demand for enterprise digital rights management has also increased simultaneously. Moreover, the increasing scalability & performance of enterprise digital rights management security solutions in opposing conditions, such as flexible demand and the magnified generation of network traffic, are some of the opportunities available for EDRM market players to benefit from. Opportunities for the growth of the enterprise digital rights management market are also related to the generation of a solution that will keep up with the security issues, as well as keep the solutions in-line with the laws and regulations governing the market.

EDRM Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global enterprise digital rights management market research report include Vitrium Security, Bynder, File Open Systems, Verisign Inc., Sony Corporation, Realnetworks, Inc., Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, Apple Inc., and Adobe, among others.