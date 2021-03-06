Global Environmental Monitoring Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global environmental monitoring market size was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2018 registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing consumer awareness regarding rising pollution levels and stringent government regulations regarding tracking and curbing pollution. Furthermore, declining prices of wireless connectivity components and sensors is expected to propel the widespread deployment of environmental monitoring systems globally.

Environmental monitoring is used for multiple industrial and government applications such as detecting and tracking changes in temperature, humidity, particulate matter, biological and chemical air pollutants, noise level, and water quality, among others. These systems use multiple types of sensors to check the above-mentioned attributes and inform and alert users in case pollution levels increase. The process also involves collection and measurement of pollutants to assess the status of an environment. This helps users accurately understand the natural environment and facilitate development of policies and measures to protect it from any negative outcomes of human activity.

Emerging wireless cellular and non-cellular communication technologies have enabled users to deploy environment monitoring systems in confined places, remote locations, and difficult to access terrain. This has enabled governments to effectively trace and track water contamination and pollution levels at the source of occurrence. In addition, rapidly rising pollution levels due to increased industrialization and urbanization have compelled businesses and governments to deploy new environmental monitoring stations. It has also enabled companies to effectively check and establish environmental baseline standards and trends to support the development of policies and regulations.

Emergence of big data analytics has enabled companies and governments to effectively analyze large volumes of data obtained from multiple environment monitoring networks. Technological advancements in sensor technology and decline in sensor prices have also emerged as a major factor driving the adoption of environmental monitoring systems worldwide. Furthermore, development of IoT-specific cellular network connectivity solutions such as LTE-M and NB-IoT and non-cellular communication technologies such as sigfox and LoRaWAN is also a major factor driving the market.

End users are also focusing on upgrading existing environmental monitoring infrastructure by integrating new sensors and enhanced connectivity solutions. The market is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period due to increase in government initiatives for promotion of green and sustainable environment. Increasing public-private funding for deployment of environmental monitoring systems is also expected to create a substantial market over the forecast period. However, slow adoption of pollution control and monitoring policies in emerging economies and significant cost of these solutions is hindering market growth.

Product Insights of Global Environmental Monitoring Market

Based on product, the market has been fragmented into monitors, software, and services. The monitors segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to high operational flexibility and the capability to effectively monitor multiple environmental factors such as water quality, air quality, and noise level. Furthermore, the segment is driven by lower maintenance cost and high detection sensitivity. The rapidly growing demand for advanced portable and wearable ambient environmental monitoring sensors by researchers and industrial workers is also anticipated to boost segment growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements, along with miniaturization of components and sensors, has propelled the adoption of environment monitors worldwide.

The services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for deployment of new environmental systems and upgradation of existing infrastructure is anticipated to be the key growth driver. Rise in government funding and inclusion of environmental monitoring systems as part of smart city initiatives worldwide is also expected to drive the segment.

Sampling Method Insights

By way of sampling method, the market has been divided into active, continuous, intermittent, and passive monitoring solutions. The continuous monitoring segment led the market in 2018 and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding deployment of continuous environment monitoring systems as part of the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards by the World Health Organization (WHO), Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S), and the European Union (EU) GMP is expected to drive segment growth.

Furthermore, there has been growing demand for continuous monitoring systems to track rapidly increasing pollution levels across major industrial and urban centers. Companies are now required to deploy environmental monitoring systems to comply with stringent government regulations and policies regarding environment pollution. Over the last decade, growing public awareness and emphasis on measuring and reducing pollution to reduce health hazards has also anticipated contributed to market growth. Increasing number of contamination cases in pharmaceutical and specialist food industries is also a key factor driving the deployment of continuous monitoring systems worldwide.

Component Insights of Global Environmental Monitoring Market

On the basis of component, the environmental monitoring market has been categorized into temperature, moisture, biological, chemical, particulate matter, and noise. The particulate matter segment held the leading share in the market in 2018 and is also anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment through 2025. The segment is majorly driven by rising levels of PM10 and PM2.5 in the air. Increasing road traffic is considered a major cause for emission of fine particulate matter.

Furthermore, there has been an increased need for outdoor air quality monitoring by governments to measure and monitor air pollution levels resulting from urbanization and industrialization. This is particularly true for emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India. Developed countries constitute a major market share due to stringent pollution control regulations and standards. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deployed a nationwide network of monitoring sites to track ambient air quality trends for particulate matter (PM) concentrations throughout the country. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA also sets and reviews national air quality standards for PM.

Application Insights of Global Environmental Monitoring Market

Based on application, the market has been segmented into air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, and noise pollution. The air pollution segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018 and is also anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Rapidly growing industrial and manufacturing sectors, along with increasing number of commercial and passenger vehicles, are anticipated to emerge as key segment growth drivers. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding air pollution monitoring and control and growing adoption of air quality monitoring solutions by large organizations and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The water pollution segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. There has been increasing demand for deployment of water pollution monitoring systems to analyze the quality of water in natural water bodies. Governments are also deploying water quality monitoring systems to detect and measure pollutants in surface and ground water worldwide due to release of city and industrial waste in waterbodies. These systems have also enabled governments to determine the impact of water pollution on human health and to develop effective pollution control strategies.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into government, corporate, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, and others. The corporate segment dominated the market in 2018 and is also expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of indoor environment monitoring systems by manufacturing, healthcare, and chemical industries worldwide to comply with stringent manufacturing standards and provide safe working conditions for employees is anticipated to drive the segment. Companies are also deploying environmental monitoring systems to actively monitor and report emission data as part of stringent pollution control regulations.

The deployment of environmental monitoring systems is anticipated to witness significant growth by various governments over the forecast period owing to issues such as global warming and climate change. There is also a growing demand for proactive implementation of environmental monitoring systems for establishing transparent mechanisms to promote a clean environment. Apart from global initiatives, some countries have also set up independent agencies and departments for environmental monitoring and pollution control. For instance, the United Nations has setup the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a global body for assessing the impact of climate change.

Regional Insights of Global Environmental Monitoring Market

North America dominated the global market in 2018. Stringent pollution monitoring and control regulations by the U.S. EPA and rising concerns regarding global warming and environmental pollution are expected to drive the regional market. Furthermore, strong corporate internal policies regarding safe working conditions and pollution monitoring, along with steady availability of financial resources, is anticipated to drive the deployment of environmental monitoring systems in North America. The high number of smart city initiatives and presence of several developed industrial manufacturing clusters are also anticipated to drive the deployment of environmental monitoring systems in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to increasing focus by countries on deploying environmental monitoring systems to improve living conditions and control and reduce pollution levels. Over the last few years, countries in Asia Pacific have been increasingly focusing on reducing pollution levels as part of global climate change initiatives. Deployment of air quality monitoring systems as part of smart city initiatives in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a major growth driver. Furthermore, the deployment and expansion of pollution monitoring systems by SMEs in the manufacturing sector across emerging economies such as China and India are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Environmental Monitoring Market Share Insights

Key industry players operating in the market include 3M; Agilent Technologies; Danaher Corporation; Emerson Electric; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Horiba, Ltd.; Siemens; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.. These market players are focusing on developing cost-effective fixed and portable environmental monitoring systems for multiple government and commercial applications. For instance, in 2018, Agilent Technologies partnered with the Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute (NEWRI), a part of Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), to develop an approach for water quality testing and monitoring.

Some manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions to develop advanced and innovative environmental monitoring solutions. For instance, in 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired a few assets of EPTEK Technology Co. Ltd. The acquired assets include Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) used for measuring and analyzing air quality across multiple industrial applications. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. integrated the acquired technologies in its instrumentsâ€™ segment.

