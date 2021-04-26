Global eSIM Market Report 2020 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient and more…

A new market study, titled “Global eSIM Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

ESIM Market



This report focuses on eSIM volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall eSIM market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Vodafone

China Uincom

China Mobile

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others

Segment by Application

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others



