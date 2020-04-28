Global Floriculture Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Floriculture Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Floriculture market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Floriculture market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Floriculture market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Floriculture Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Floriculture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global floriculture market was valued at US$ 67.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global floriculture market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global floriculture market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global floriculture market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

Floriculture is also known as flower farming, as it deals with cultivating of ornamental and flowering plants. Floriculture products are used as gifts in conference and activities, and also as personal use. Types of floriculture includes bedding plants, potted plants, and cut flowers.

Global Floriculture Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers in developing economies cultivates high quality flowers and exports them to the developed economies such as Europe, US, and Japan. Exports for floriculture products have increased significantly owing to favorable climactic conditions, rich biodiversity, low labor costs, favorable government support which is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are producing new varieties of flower owing to the several benefits offered by new flower variety which includes high productivity, tolerant to fungal infection and to withstand the changing climatic conditions. Furthermore, the fragrant and long-lasting blooms have in turn fetched the customers to buy the new variety of flowers which in turn is expected to drive the floriculture market over the forecast period

However, floriculture products especially cut flowers are transported by air since flowers are highly perishable by nature, an appropriate temperature control measures are required during the transit. Floriculture products requires cold stores and pre-cooling facilities. In addition, high freight rates add up to the logistic cost of product thus hampering the growth of the market. Stringent regulations regarding import of floriculture products in some of the regions is other factor expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Business expansion through improving the product quality and collaborating with other industry is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, cut flowers segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Cut flowers segment witness a highest CAGR of over 5.0%, owing to the use of cut flowers in a fresh flower arrangement either in bunch or bouquet form and is widely used in formal events such as wedding and funerals, and gifted on various occasions such as birthday, valentines day, etc.

Market analysis by end use:

Among the end use segments, the gift segment is expected to dominate with nearly 50% of revenue share contribution in the global market, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to, cut flowers being used to gift on various occasions such as wedding, anniversary, birthday, festivals, funeral, etc. The conference and activities segment is projected to register highest CAGR among end use segments, owing to increasing adoption of flowers in corporate meetings, hotels, schools and colleges, etc.

Market analysis by region:

Among the regions, the market in Europe is estimated to account for major revenue share of over 30% in the global floriculture market in 2017, and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America market is estimated to account for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2017.

The dominance of Europe market can be attributed to countries such as Netherlands being largest exporter of cut flowers in this region. According to European Commission, in 2017, Europe had 44% of worlds flowers and pot-plant production. Furthermore, Europe had highest densities of flower production per hectare.

In North America market, the market in the US accounted for highest revenue share for floriculture market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2015, the whole sale value of floriculture crops increased by 4% as compared to previous year. The US, California, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio are major producer of floral products. The number of producers in 2015 grew by 5% i.e. 5,913 when compared to 2014 which had 5,606 producers.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimate to account for over 20% share in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing number of flower growers in the floricultural market and economic development in countries such as China and India is expected to drive the Asia Pacific floriculture market over the forecast period. In India, government had taken various initiatives for promoting floriculture exports from the country. For instance, government provides subsidy on airfreight for export of cut flowers and tissue-cultured plants. Furthermore, import duties on flower seeds, cut flowers has also been reduced. Government aims to improve production of off-season and quality flower, which in turn is expected to contribute to growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The market in Japan accounted for highest revenue share in the Asia Pacific Floriculture market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The market in Latin America is accounted for around 6% share in the global floriculture market in terms of revenue. The competitive prices, favorable climatic condition, low labor cost and high profitability from small surface area, and development of high quality floriculture products is expected to boost the Latin America floriculture market

The market in Middle East & Africa accounted for around 3% share in the global market in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to, Ethiopia being the second largest producer of flowers after Kenya, owing to the favourable climatic especially for roses, rich biodiversity. In addition, governments in this region offer attractive incentives for investors i.e. a five-year corporate tax exemption for inputs and import duties was discarded which in turn reduced the product cost. Hence, the favourable political scheme has created positive impact on the growth of Ethiopia floriculture market, thereby contributing to the growth of the global floriculture market.

Market Segmentation:

Global floriculture market segmentation, by type:

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Global floriculture market segmentation, by end use:

Conference and Activities

Gift

Personal Use

Global floriculture market segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Floriculture Market

Dummen Orange

Karuturi Global Limited

Carzan Flowers Kenya Ltd.

Oserian

Karen Roses

Harvest Flowers Kenya

Beekenkamp Group

James Finlay Limited

Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG

Washington Bulb Company, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Floriculture Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Floriculture industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Floriculture industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Floriculture industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Floriculture industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Floriculture industry.

Research Methodology: Global Floriculture Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

