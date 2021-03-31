Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026
Fourth party logistics is the most innovative form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator
In 2018, the global Fourth Party Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fourth Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fourth Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- C.H Robinson Worldwide
- Accenture Consulting
- XPO Logistics
- 4PL Insights
- Panalpina World Transport (Holding)
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
- Global4PL Supply Chain Services
- 4PL Group
- Logistics Plus
- CEVA Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Synergy Plus Operating Model
- Solution Integrator Model
- Industry Innovator Model
Market segment by Application, split into
- Sea Food & Meat Products
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Cereals & Dairy Products
- Oils & Beverages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fourth Party Logistics are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
