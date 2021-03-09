Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Size and Analysis by leading Players by 2026 | Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG; WEG; Danaher; Nidec Corporation;

nclusive Insight: Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Fractional horsepower (FHP) motor is a type of electric motor whose power output/rating is less than one horsepower and a rated output power of 746 watts or less. These products find their application in a number of household and commercial appliances along with the major sales going towards the automotive sector.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

ABB;

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited;

AMETEK.Inc.;

Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG;

WEG;

Danaher;

Nidec Corporation;

ElectroCraft, Inc.;

Unique structure of the report: Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market By Type (AC, DC), Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase), End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Household & Commercial Appliances, Medical & Healthcare Devices, Industrial, Building & Construction, HVAC, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To comprehend Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market ABB; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AMETEK.Inc.; maxon motor ag; Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG; WEG; Danaher; Nidec Corporation; ElectroCraft, Inc.; Regal Beloit Corporation; Allied Motion Inc; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Toshiba International Corporation; BorgWarner Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; DENSO CORPORATION and Arc Systems Inc.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid demand for industry specific and energy-applicable motors according to the needs and demands of the devices and equipments is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in demand for these motors from HVAC applications due to the need for better efficient and effective HVAC systems is expected to drive the market growth

Key Developments in the Market: Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to merge and integrate the business divisions of ASMO Co. Ltd. This merger will help in better business operations for small motors and motor systems for the automobile segment.

In January 2016, ElectroCraft, Inc. announced the launch of “RPX22” and “RPX32”, thereby expanding their brushless DC motors offering. These products are significantly compact without compensating on the power rating and output and will be available for customizations according to the need and demands of the consumer.

However, high cost of Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

This Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

