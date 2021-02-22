Global Galangal Root Powder Market to Record Significant Growth in Revenue during the Forecast Period

Market Outlook

Galangal root is an East Asian modified subterranean plant stem which resembles ginger but is totally different in taste. Galangal root powder is a product which is derived from the flesh of galangal root. Galangal root powder originated as an Ayurvedic medicine in China. Today galangal root powder has been recognized as an effective medicine for cancer treatment. In gulf countries, galangal root powder is known to improve sperm count and function. The demand for galangal root powder increased dramatically after the commercialization of this product. Galangal root powder is also known as Thai ginger powder and is commonly found in Thai, Indonesian, and Malaysian cuisine. The galangal root powder is quite strong and has an earthy, sharp, and extra citrusy flavour. The ability to treat various medical conditions has now made galangal root powder a popular product among the consumers and this increasing popularity is expected to bolster the demand of galangal root powder over the years.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25195

Reasons for Covering this Title

As the demand for medicinal herb is increasing day after day by the consumers, many manufacturers of pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care are incorporating galangal root powder extract in their products. Such inclusion has enabled local manufacturers of galangal root powder to extend and reach to global market, which is expected to bolster the growth of the galangal root powder market.

The consumption of galangal root powder has increased in past few decades in many developed as well as developing nations due to rising healthcare awareness and galangal root powder’s beneficiary effects on mind and body.

Galangal root powder is known for its calming and relaxing properties, anti-ageing properties, and its property to boost stamina and lower bad cholesterol level. Galangal root powder is beneficial nearly in all kinds of ailments, from infection to inflammation. Galangal root powder also heals acne, dandruff headaches and helps in detoxification of the body, boosts immunity and induces sleep. As a result of these properties, demand for galangal root powder is witnessing increasing demand in the market.

Global Galangal Root Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global galangal root powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of packaging, the global galangal root powder market has been segmented as –

Glass Bottle/Jar

Plastic Pouch

Zip Pouch

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global galangal root powder market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Stores Others



For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25195

Global Galangal Root Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global galangal root powder market are: Penzeys Spices, Ajika Organics, Apsara Foods LLC, Spiceology, Botanic Universe, The Spice People, FreshJax, The Spice Shop, BIXA BOTANICAL, Burma Spice and Holy Naturals, among others

The global galangal root powder market has progressed over the time due to the upsurge in demand for galangal root powder in food and beverage industry and is expected to continue the growth in the same mode, over the forecast period