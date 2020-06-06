Global Gallium Arsenide Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Gallium Arsenide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gallium Arsenide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure.

Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.

In 2015, the global consumption volume of GaAs reached 7975 K Units.

For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. China and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.

Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, Visual Photonics Epitaxy, Shenzhou Crystal Technology.

GaAs can be classified based on its production method. In 2015, VGF Grown GaAs takes 57.46% share of global market, while LEC Grown GaAs takes share of 32.07%. The largest consumption area of GaAs is optoelectronic devices, which accounted for 55.93% of world GaAs consumption in 2015. Before 2013, the largest consumption industry is wireless communication.

In 2019, the global Gallium Arsenide market size was US$ 414.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Gallium Arsenide market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Gallium Arsenide industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Gallium Arsenide market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Gallium Arsenide key manufacturers in this market include:

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

China Crystal Technologies

Visual Photonics Epitaxy

Shenzhou Crystal Technology

Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

II-VI Incorporated

IQE Taiwan Corporation

