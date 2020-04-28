Global Gamification Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Gamification Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gamification market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Gamification market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Gamification market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gamification Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gamification market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global gamification market was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 36.2%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global gamification market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global gamification market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global gamification market is segmented on the basis of form solution type deployment type, customer type, end use verticals and region.

Gamification is a process to motivate participation, loyalty, and engagement with the technique of game-design elements and game principles in a non-game context.

Increasing customer engagement activities through various marketing campaigns with the help of social media which offer rewards and incentives such as coupons or special offers and discounts. In addition, penetration of connected devices is growing. With the increase in Bring Your Own Device(BYOD) trend more than 70% companies allow BYOD usage and around 80% employees use at least one device for business use. Amongst the global population of over 7 billion, there are over 6.5 billion mobile subscribers world-wide. According to, The World Bank, there is 6.6 billion mobile phone users in 2013 and their penetration is growing at over 30% year on year. People are buying items through their mobile phones, using them in the store to validate coupons, or social networking, or using GPS-enabled apps. Increase in use of display devices such as smart phones and tablets results in increase both user acquisition and retention rates. It also enables word of mouth, increase in social sharing, increase loyalty and provides seamless user experience. The effective elements in apps are rewards, virtual goods, badges, leaderboards, and progress display. Globally, the online gamer community counts over 800 million people around the world.

However, concept of one-size-fits-all solutions is a key factor that may hamper market growth. The focus in most projects is narrow and applied to one project only without a strategy for sustainable engagement. vendors and customers neglect to establish a long term strategy for gamification. In enterprise implementations, gamification needs to work across several enterprise apps, and cant be relegated to just one use case scenario (inside sales reps for instance). The availability of single app solution is not suitable for every department and across industries. In addition, every organization have different goals, structures and requirements.

Moreover, augmented and virtual reality to support gamification design can be a potential opportunity for the market players. Augmented and virtual platforms can be a lucrative opportunity for various gamification market vendors in order to integrate the use of such platforms in order to engage users and enhance the user experience. In addition, market players are focused on strategic partnerships in order to enhance its presence and expand its product portfolio.

Market Analysis by Solution Type:

On the basis of solution type, the marketing segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global gamification market, and witness highest CAGR of over 32%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing marketing activities through marketing dynamics such as points/credits, levels, challenges, virtual goods and leader boards.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type:

Among all the deployment type segments, the cloud based segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 30%, owing to increasing usage of internet along with the high adoption of innovative technologies such as web, mobile, and social media has supplemented the growth of cloud-based gamification techniques. Organizations are demanding enterprise- and consumer-based gamification solutions to encourage employees and to fortify their marketing endeavors. The presence of these gamification solutions on cloud helps SMBs to adopt these gamification techniques without increasing their budgets. It also has the ability to standardise applications, reduction in IT cost, increase application flexibility, improve data and trend analysis.

Market Analysis by Customer Type:

On the basis of customer type, enterprise gamification segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global gamification market, and witness highest CAGR of over 30%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to adopted of enterprise gamification by large number of industries across departments that help organizations reconsider the way its people, processes and technologies interact to produce results.

Market Analysis by End Use Verticals:

Among all the end use verticals segments, media & entertainment segment is expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of internet and smartphone is changing the people collaborate and consumer content.

Education segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of over 37% in the global gamification market during the forecast period, owing to learning activities through grading gamification, assignments and tests. Students are rewarded with badges after completions of assignments and projects through the use of computer and video games.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global gamification market, and is expected to account for largest market revenue share of US$ 4.5 Bn by end of 2020, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period. North America market is in its growth stage for gamification and also large number of new players are coming up in the market. Whereas, the market is also focused in mergers and acquisition between small and large players for market penetration and expansion.

The high adoption of customer-based solutions and enterprise-based solutions are driving the gamification market in North America. In addition, presence of adequate infrastructure and increased adoption of technologies among segments such as human resource, learning & development and product development in this region. In addition, driving factors for growth of the market include presence of key players in the region such as Microsoft corporation, Badgeville Inc., Bunchball Inc. and more.

Europe market is expected to witness highest CAGR growth of over 35% in the global gamification market during the forecast period, owing to primarily due to the high adoption of gamification solution in countries such as Germany, U.K. and Italy. In addition, the adoption rate of gamification is significantly high in Europe, owing to factors such as high penetration of mobile gaming.

Market Segmentation of Global Gamification Market:

Segmentation by solution type:

Sales

Marketing

Human Resource

Learning and Development

Product Development

Segmentation by deployment type:

On Premises

Cloud- based

Segmentation by customer type:

Consumer Driven

Enterprise Driven

Segmentation by end use vertical:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Government

Education

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Gamification Market

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc

Badgeville, Inc

Bunchball Inc

Arcaris Inc.

SAP SE

BigDoor

Gigya Inc

Faya Corporation

LevelEleven LLC

