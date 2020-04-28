Global GAN Power Device Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2026 | Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation., Gan Systems, Navitas Semiconductor.,

Global GaN power device market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The Gan Power Device market research report is an unprejudiced research manual which gives a clear perspective related to the Gan Power Device market. The report gives an examination and CAGR of the Gan Power Device market for the gauge time of 2019 to 2026. The examination is planned for giving readers inside-out investigation of the market structure, elements, key patterns, opportunities, and difficulties in the market.

Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.

Introduction of Gan Power Device market-

GaN or gallium nitride is a material which is specially designed for the manufacturing of the semiconductor power devices and RF components and is also used as a replacement for silicon semiconductor. RF power device, GaN power module, power device, GaN power discreates devices and other are some of common type of GaN devices. These devices are widely used in applications such as radio frequency, power drives and supply and inverter. Gallium devices are widely used in application such as telecommunication, automotive, military, medical, and others. Increasing demand for electric device is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers: Increasing awareness about of the wide bandgap property of GaN material will restrain the market growth Rising R&D investment in GaN will also propel market Growing demand for electric vehicle in automotive sector will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market Growth in smartphone industry is also driving the market Increasing adoption of GaN RF power device in military, defense, and aerospace vertical will also drive market Market Restraints: High cost of the material will restrain the market Increasing SiC devices in high-voltage power applications will also hamper market Shrinking path of the semiconductor power devices will also restrict market



Prominent market player analysis-

The report profiles noticeable organizations working in the water purifier showcase and the triumphant methodologies received by them.

Key market players covered in this report-

Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation., GaN Systems, Navitas Semiconductor., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Exagan, VisIC Technologies, Integra Technologies, Inc., Transphorm Inc., GaNpower, Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Ampleon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor and others

Gan Power Device market segmentation-

The Gan Power Device market research report spotlights crucial market segments or districts or nations to channel endeavors and ventures to boost development and gainfulness. Each segment has been examined in detail and key development insights have been given. Present and recorded patterns in each segment and sub-segment have been calculated in to survey their effect on the present market elements.

The investigation of the Gan Power Device market sections it into four general classes –

By Device Type Power Device Discrete Power Device Integrated Power Device RF Power Device Discrete RF Power Device Integrated RF Power Device GaN Power Modules GaN Power Discrete Devices GaN Power Non-RF Devices GaN Power RF Devices GaN Power ICs MMIC Hybrid By Voltage Range <200 Volt 200–600 Volt >600 Volt By Application Power Drives EV Drives Industrial Drives Light Detection and Ranging Supply and Inverter Switch-Mode Power Supply Inverter Wireless Charging EV Charging Radio Frequency Radio Frequency Front-End Module Repeater/Booster/Das Radar and Satellite By Vertical Telecommunications Industrial Automotive Renewable Consumer and Enterprise Military, Defense and Aerospace Medical By Technology 4H-SiC MOSFET HEMT Others By Wafer Material GaN SiC GaN Si By Wafer Size Less than 150mm 150mm-500mm More than 500 mm



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology announced the launch of their plasma atomic layer deposition (ALD) high-volume manufacturing solution Atomfab for their GaN power device. This new launch will help to reduce the cost per wafer and will enable numerous technical innovations which also include patent-pending fast remote plasma source. This will also provide many benefits to GaN device by reducing CoO, also improve the yield and film quality.

In April 2018, Integra Technologies announced the launch of their IIGNP0912L1KW is a 50Î© GaN/SiC, RF power module and IGT5259L50 is a 50Î GaN/SiC transistor which is specially designed for pulsed radar applications. IIGNP0912L1KW has the bandwidth of 0.960 – 1.215 GHz and has 1000W peak pulse power and IGN1214L500B is specially designed for long-pulse L-band radar applications.

Competitive Analysis

Global GaN power device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GaN power device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Few samples of the queries answered in this Gan Power Device report-:

Which innovation type will enlist the most noteworthy development in the worldwide Gan Power Device market? Which area or region will remain the most rewarding for the Gan Power Device market’s development all through the conjecture time frame? What are the territorial development techniques embraced by key players in the worldwide Gan Power Device market? What is the expected growth rate of market size and market share in terms of CAGR value?

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

