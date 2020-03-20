Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market is predicted to reach a valuation of by 2026|Cigna, EndoStim, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hamilton Health Care System, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zydus Cadila, Gimv, Medtronic, and others.

Global gastroesophageal reflux disease market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of acid flux disorder and changing lifestyle of the people are factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastroesophageal reflux disease market are AstraZeneca, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, MediGus Ltd., EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Cigna, EndoStim, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hamilton Health Care System, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zydus Cadila, Gimv, Medtronic, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global gastroesophageal reflux disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gastroesophageal reflux disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about GERD will drive the market growth

Growing trend for self-medication is also driving this market growth

Expansion in geriatric population will also act as a driver for this market

Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Challenge associated with the expiration of patent protected therapeutics will restrain the market growth

Poor drug pipeline developments is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market

By Drug Type

Antacids, H2 Receptor Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Pro- Kinetic Agents

By Devices

Digitrapper

Bravo System

Stretta

Linx Reflux Management System

MUSE System

Other Devices

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Dosage Form

Solid

Liquid

By Product Type

Diagnostic Devices

Manometry System

PH Monitoring System

Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes

Treatment Devices

Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

Fundoplication Devices

Sphincter Augmentation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

By Procedure Type

Diagnostic Procedure

Fundoplication Procedure

Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation

Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

