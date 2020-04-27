Global Gems and Jewelry Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Gems and Jewelry market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 209290 million by 2025, from $ 192790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gems and Jewelry business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gems and Jewelry market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group
Daniel Swarovski Corporation
Richemont
Swatch Group
Rajesh Exports
Signet Jewellers
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
Lao Feng Xiang
LVMH Moet Hennessy
Tiffany
Gitanjali Gems
Mingr
Kingold Jewelry
Chow Sang Sang
Titan
Pandora
Caibai Jewelry
Stuller
Luk Fook
Graff Diamond
Thangamayil
Millennium Star
Asian Star Company
Chopard
TBZ Shrikant Zaveri
Cuihua Gold
TSL Jewelry
Damas International
CHJ
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Gems and Jewelry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Gold Jewelry
Diamond Jewelry
Platinum Jewelry
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Collections
Wedding
Festive Blessing
Fashion
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Gems and Jewelry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Gems and Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Gems and Jewelry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gems and Jewelry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Gems and Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Gems and Jewelry Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Gems and Jewelry Segment by Type
2.2.1 Gold Jewelry
2.2.2 Diamond Jewelry
2.2.3 Platinum Jewelry
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Gems and Jewelry Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Gems and Jewelry Segment by Application
2.4.1 Collections
2.4.2 Wedding
2.4.3 Festive Blessing
2.4.4 Fashion
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Gems and Jewelry Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Gems and Jewelry by Company
3.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Gems and Jewelry Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Gems and Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Gems and Jewelry Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Gems and Jewelry by Regions
4.1 Gems and Jewelry by Regions
4.2 Americas Gems and Jewelry Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Gems and Jewelry Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Gems and Jewelry Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewelry Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Gems and Jewelry Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Gems and Jewelry Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Gems and Jewelry by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Gems and Jewelry Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewelry by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewelry Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewelry Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Gems and Jewelry Distributors
10.3 Gems and Jewelry Customer
11 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Forecast
11.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Gems and Jewelry Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Gems and Jewelry Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Latest Developments
12.2 Daniel Swarovski Corporation
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.2.3 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Latest Developments
12.3 Richemont
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.3.3 Richemont Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Richemont Latest Developments
12.4 Swatch Group
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.4.3 Swatch Group Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Swatch Group Latest Developments
12.5 Rajesh Exports
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.5.3 Rajesh Exports Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Rajesh Exports Latest Developments
12.6 Signet Jewellers
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.6.3 Signet Jewellers Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Signet Jewellers Latest Developments
12.7 Malabar Gold and Diamonds
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.7.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Latest Developments
12.8 Lao Feng Xiang
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.8.3 Lao Feng Xiang Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Lao Feng Xiang Latest Developments
12.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Latest Developments
12.10 Tiffany
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.10.3 Tiffany Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Tiffany Latest Developments
12.11 Gitanjali Gems
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.11.3 Gitanjali Gems Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Gitanjali Gems Latest Developments
12.12 Mingr
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.12.3 Mingr Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Mingr Latest Developments
12.13 Kingold Jewelry
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.13.3 Kingold Jewelry Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Kingold Jewelry Latest Developments
12.14 Chow Sang Sang
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.14.3 Chow Sang Sang Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Chow Sang Sang Latest Developments
12.15 Titan
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.15.3 Titan Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Titan Latest Developments
12.16 Pandora
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.16.3 Pandora Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Pandora Latest Developments
12.17 Caibai Jewelry
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.17.3 Caibai Jewelry Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Caibai Jewelry Latest Developments
12.18 Stuller
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.18.3 Stuller Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Stuller Latest Developments
12.19 Luk Fook
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.19.3 Luk Fook Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Luk Fook Latest Developments
12.20 Graff Diamond
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.20.3 Graff Diamond Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Graff Diamond Latest Developments
12.21 Thangamayil
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.21.3 Thangamayil Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Thangamayil Latest Developments
12.22 Millennium Star
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.22.3 Millennium Star Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Millennium Star Latest Developments
12.23 Asian Star Company
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.23.3 Asian Star Company Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Asian Star Company Latest Developments
12.24 Chopard
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.24.3 Chopard Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Chopard Latest Developments
12.25 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.25.3 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri Latest Developments
12.26 Cuihua Gold
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.26.3 Cuihua Gold Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Cuihua Gold Latest Developments
12.27 TSL Jewelry
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.27.3 TSL Jewelry Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 TSL Jewelry Latest Developments
12.28 Damas International
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.28.3 Damas International Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 Damas International Latest Developments
12.29 CHJ
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Gems and Jewelry Product Offered
12.29.3 CHJ Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 CHJ Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
