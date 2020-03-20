Global Genome Sequencing Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories

Global genome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 47.97 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising government spending, rise in the applications of genomics and the declining sequencing costs.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the genome sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI, Danaher., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Eppendorf AG, Abbott, LI-COR, Inc., Siemens, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNASTAR, Geneious, Myriad Genetics, Inc., amongst others.

Market Drivers

Increased funding and initiative by the government to promote genome sequencing and its varied applicability in numerous projects accelerates the growth of this market

Reduction in the costs of genome sequencing further boosts the growth of this market

Growing applicability of genomes in various areas including diagnosis, animal research, agriculture, drug discovery, food and beverages etc.

With changing environment of operations and advancements in technology, several new opportunities have been created thereby leading to the entry of new players and start-ups that would foster the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Expensive and high cost of genome equipments

Lack of skilled professionals

Segmentation: Global Genome Sequencing Market

By Product and Services

Consumables

Systems & Software

Services

By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Other Technologies

By Applications

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User

Pediatric

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Illumina Inc., the genome sequencing giants acquires Pacific Biosciences, a developer and manufacturer of gene sequencing. With this acquisition it would combine its own short genome/DNA sequencing with the long-read sequencing technology of Pacific Biosciences in order to maintain its dominant position in the genomes market, and continue to remain the market leader. With this, it would be able to enter into a new market especially in the areas of rare and undiagnosed diseases, thereby expanding its customer base and providing innovative solutions and services to its clients.

In June 2017, GATC Biotech AG, a leading company in genome sequencing was acquired by Eurofins, the global pioneering leader in bio-analytical testing including DNA, genome testing. With this acquisition Eurofins would expand its product portfolio and better serve its present and future clients by strengthening its genomics and genomic sequencing testing by acquiring the market leader in genomes.

Competitive Analysis: Global Genome Sequencing Market

Global genome sequencing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genome sequencing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

