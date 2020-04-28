Global Glucagon Market By Product Type (Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution), By Application (Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2029

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Glucagon Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glucagon market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Glucagon market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Glucagon market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glucagon Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glucagon market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Glucagon Market by Product Type (Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution), By Application (Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Cardiogenic Shock, Other Applications) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the Global Glucagon Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Glucagon Market is projected to be US$ 461.0 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 837.0 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The blood sugar level is a very important part of the overall health of the human body. When the blood sugar level becomes low, individuals might feel drowsy and disoriented. Blood sugar (Glucose) control includes various complex hormonal systems, one of which is glucagon. Glucagon is a metabolic hormone that plays an important role to control blood sugar levels in the human body. Glucagon secreted by alpha cells of the pancreas which discharged into the bloodstream. Glucagon hormone is also available in drug form which is used to treat severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Glucagon hormone works together with the insulin hormone to maintain blood sugar at the right level in healthy individuals. Glucagon hormonal drug received FDA approval on November 14, 1960. Generally, glucagon is available in the form of intravenous, intramuscular or subdermal injection. Glucagon may cause some side effects such as vomiting, nausea, itching, and rash. Sometimes individuals may get difficulties in breathing and lost consciousness.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypoglycemia in diabetes patients, coupled with the rising innovations in non-injectable emergency glucagon, are major factors driving the growth of the global market. Growing advancements in therapies & drugs and rising funding by leading organizations to improve health care infrastructure are driving the growth of the target market. Increasing heart-related problems among aging population indirectly fueling global glucagon market growth, as glucagon works as a guardian of the heart against catecholamine surge. Change in the lifestyle pattern, obesity, and bad eating habits such as an unhealthy diet are factors that increase the prevalence of diabetes, which in turn increase demand for glucagon. Moreover, rowing advancements in therapies & drugs and rising funding by leading organizations to improve health care infrastructure are driving the growth of the target market.

Global Glucagon Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Moreover, increasing support from Food and Drug Administration (US“FDA) for the development of advanced therapies and drugs for the treatment of hypoglycemia is a factor offering lucrative revenue growth opportunity for manufacturers in the target market

However, Lack of awareness regarding the use of glucagon or low adoption rate in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, etc. is another factor that creates a negative impact on market growth

Global glucagon market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution. Among product type, Kits segment is account for a major share. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Cardiogenic Shock, Other Applications. The Emergency Use segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Glucagon market.

Global Glucagon Market Attractiveness Index By Application Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Glucagon market, owing fully developed and mature market

The research report on the Global Glucagon Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly & Co, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Svar Life Science AB, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Kits

Injection

Powder/Solution

Application

Emergency Use

General Use

Diagnostic & Motility

Cardiogenic Shock

Other Applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly & Co

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Svar Life Science AB

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

