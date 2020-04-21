Global Gluten-Free Food Market 2020 Industry Insights, Revenue Generation, Growth and Forecast By 2025

The research report on ‘global gluten-free food market’ offers a comprehensive evaluation of market share in terms of both value and volume. The report also focuses on the market segmentation on the basis of several sub-segments. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market players and their strategies to gain market position. The report also highlights the growth factors, challenges & opportunities, and restraint factors of the market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of gluten free food market size provides an extensive analysis of the types, distribution channel, application, and meal patterns of gluten free foods across key geographies. Global gluten free food market report provides a detailed analysis of the current and projected market size and projections for the period from 2015 to 2025, with 2018 being the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast duration. The market competition has been analyzed based on the wide-ranging value chain of the food and beverages market and economic trends that help to increase the growth in different geographies. This report also covers company profiles of the leading global and local regional player with prominent position in the market competition.

The global gluten free food market is currently witnessing a steady growth, and projected to rise with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025, with the market to reach a revenue of USD 6.43 billion by 2025. Increase in the number of celiac disease patients has urged the people to adapt a gluten free diet. Advent of high standards of living and healthy lifestyles, and compromised work life balance are the factors expected to up thrust the market growth.

Based on the type of products, the bakery products & confectionary segment held a revenue of USD 2.74 Bn in 2018 and is further expected to rise with a CAGR of over 9% from 2019 to 2025.

On considering the type overview, the global gluten-free food market is divided into pizzas & pasta, cereals & snacks, dairy products, bakery and confectionery products, fish, meat, & poultry, spices & condiments, and many others. Additionally, the snacks items in the gluten free segment are also on a high rise as they provide value for money with adding on healthy meal options. Moreover, the cereals and snacks segment will also boom the market growth as most people following healthy and active lifestyle prefer to choose cereals as their breakfast option.

Depending on the application overview, the global gluten-free food market is sub-segmented into hotels & restaurants, schools & educational institutes, and others.

On considering the distribution channel, the global gluten-free food market is segregated into convenience stores/retail stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online portals, and specialty stores.

The gluten free food market in North America and Europe is gaining traction as these are the major economies on the globe. Increasing gluten free restaurants, custom tailored gluten free dishes, and the provisions of labelling are poised to increase the growth for gluten free foods. Asia Pacific has the highest number of people suffering from celiac disease currently. Moreover, Australia is also a good producer of gluten free foods, which also exports its products to Europe & North America. Asia Pacific continues to witness a fast-paced growth and this region held for CAGR of more than 10%.

Key players in the gluten free food market are moving towards alliance, especially in Western Markets. Successful partnerships help gluten free foods manufacturers grasp growth opportunities in untouched regions, progress and expand their product portfolio and achieve economies of scale. Some of the leading players operating in the gluten free food market include Dr. SchärAG,/SPA The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, , Goldbelly, Inc, Pinnacle Foods Group LLC, Forno d Asolo, Hero Group, and Enjoy Life Foods.

Key segments of the global gluten free food market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Cereals & snacks

Bakery & confectionary products

Pizzas & pastas

Dairy products

Condiments & spices

Meat, fish,& poultry

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Educational institutions/schools

Hotels & restaurants

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Retail Stores/convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online portals

Meal Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of meal type, the global gluten-free food market is sub-segmented into lunch, breakfast, and dinner.

According to the geographical expansion, the global gluten-free food market Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and MEA. Out of these, the North America region holds the largest gluten-free food market growth over the forecast period. In addition to this, the Europe region held for the highest gluten-free food market share in terms of value and volume in the year 2017. However, a strong manufacturing base hugely followed by rapidly growing gluten-free products, particularly, in Germany as well as Italy is anticipated to boost the growth of European gluten-free food market over the forecast period.

The global gluten-free food market is moderately competitive with the huge number of companies concentrating on wide-ranging product offerings gluten-free food to fulfill the consumer requirements. FREEDOM FOODS, GRUMA, General Mills, THE HERSHEY COMPANY, and Hain Celestial are some of the major players of the global gluten-free food market.

