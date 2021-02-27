Global Gorlin Syndrome Market Outlook By Product Type, Applications, Regions And Key Players:-Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others

The gorlin syndrome market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. Moreover, the report figures out whether there will be any changes in market competition during the forecast period. It estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global market. A data triangulation method is used in the entire report which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. The gorlin syndrome report covers detailed analysis of top players.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Gorlin syndrome market are LEO Pharma A/S, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, PellePharm, Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, PellePharm, Inc has initiated multicenter pivotal phase III trial of Patidegib, a topical gel, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome.

In December 2018, Mayne Pharma Group Limited has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize SUBA-itraconazole from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc for USD 5.00 million. SUBA-itraconazole was approved in the Europe for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. The acquisition of SUBA-itraconazole, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome

Competitive Analysis:

Global gorlin syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Gorlin syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Gorlin Syndrome Market

By Therapy Type

Topical Chemotherapy

Photodynamic Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Itraconazole

Vismodegib

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

