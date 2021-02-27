Global Gorlin Syndrome Market Outlook By Product Type, Applications, Regions And Key Players:-Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others
The gorlin syndrome market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. Moreover, the report figures out whether there will be any changes in market competition during the forecast period. It estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global market. A data triangulation method is used in the entire report which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. The gorlin syndrome report covers detailed analysis of top players.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Gorlin syndrome market are LEO Pharma A/S, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, PellePharm, Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, PellePharm, Inc has initiated multicenter pivotal phase III trial of Patidegib, a topical gel, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome.
- In December 2018, Mayne Pharma Group Limited has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize SUBA-itraconazole from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc for USD 5.00 million. SUBA-itraconazole was approved in the Europe for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. The acquisition of SUBA-itraconazole, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome
Competitive Analysis:
Global gorlin syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Gorlin syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Gorlin Syndrome Market
By Therapy Type
- Topical Chemotherapy
- Photodynamic Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
By Drugs
- Itraconazole
- Vismodegib
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Topical
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
