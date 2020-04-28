Global GPON Technology Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global GPON Technology Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GPON Technology market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the GPON Technology market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the GPON Technology market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on GPON Technology Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the GPON Technology market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global GPON Technology Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global GPON technology market was valued at nearly US$ 8 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global GPON technology market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global GPON technology market report has been segmented on the basis of component type, technology, application, end use, and region/country.

Global GPON Technology Market: Introduction

GPON uses optical wavelength division multiplexing (WDM), so a single fiber can be used for both downstream and upstream data. GPON gives the end user the ability to consolidate multiple services onto a single fiber transport network.

Global GPON Technology Market: Dynamics

Increasing digitalization in developing as well as developed countries is expected to fuel growth of the target market to significant extent over the forecast period. In addition, demand for GPON technology and infrastructure in various end use applications such as in residential, telecommunication, healthcare and others is increasing significantly owing to high-speed broadband infrastructural support, especially in developed countries, and this is among some of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period. Growing demand for wireless networking devices from various end-use industries and sectors such as power generation industries, banking & finance, automobile, transportation, and healthcare is expected to drive growth of the global GPON technology market over the forecast period.

GPON technology supports high-bandwidth transmission to breakdown bandwidth bottleneck through the twisted-pair cables in order to meet requirements for high-bandwidth services such as IPTV and live TV broadcasts. Digitalization has enabled addressing crucial concerns such as signal tapping, which leads to piracy and results in deterioration of video quality among others.

However, increasing incidence of denial-of-service attack and data breaches, coupled with rising awareness related to data security and privacy among enterprises could restrain growth of the global GPON technology market to a certain extent. In addition, regulatory specifications from various local/regional telco regulatory authorities can involve complexities and requirements that need to be followed such as minimum coverage, infrastructure sharing, etc., and this is another factor expected to inhibit adoption of GPON technology to a certain extent.

NG-PON2 technology offers capacity management based on its tunable optics, built-in equipment protection using wavelength switching, wavelength channel bonding, and co-existence with RF video. This is expected to create revenue opportunities for GPON solution providers in the near future. Growing awareness among operators in developing countries about GPON technology and its advantages is expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players in the market. This also provides companies with opportunities to focus on penetrating into markets in developing countries and also expand revenue and customer base.

Global GPON Technology Market Analysis, by Component Type

Among the component type segments, the optical network terminal segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global GPON technology market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7.2%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing adoption fiber optic network in developing economies such as China and India, owing to increasing demand for video-on-demand over high speed Internet networks.

Global GPON Technology Market Analysis, by Technology

Among the technology segments, the 2.5G PON segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, whereas, the XGS-PON segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 25% in the global GPON technology market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advent of newer advanced technologies during the forecast period.

Global GPON Technology Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the FTTH segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global GPON technology market. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of FTTH in households due to penetration of HD and UHD displays and multimedia content in developed and some developing countries. The Mobile Backhaul segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global GPON Technology Market Analysis, by End Use

Among the end use segments, the residential segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global GPON technology market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7.5%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed high adoption in households for smart television units and value-added services such as VOD, HD and UHD channels, interactive videos, and channel pack subscriptions.

Global GPON Technology Market Analysis, by Region/Country

The China market is expected to account for major revenue share contribution and is projected to register highest CAGR of over 8% in the global GPON technology market over the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing awareness related to Internet-based STB devices such as IPTV and over-the-top units. Growing demand for smart televisions owing to increasing purchasing power of consumers, and introduction of HD and UHD channels is expected to support growth of the market in the country over the forecast period.

The North America GPON technology market is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period. Major factors driving growth of the GPON technology in this region are rising high-speed broadband infrastructural support in the US and customized features offered to end users. In addition, increasing adoption of smart grid sensors by power distribution companies to remotely monitor power network lines, transformers, and other equipment is another factor expected to support growth of the market in the region.

Global GPON Technology Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component Type:

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Segmentation by Technology:

5G PON

XG-PON

XGS-PON

NG-PON2

Segmentation by Application:

FTTH

Other FTTx

Mobile Backhaul

Segmentation by End Use:

Residential

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Other Commercial Industries

Segmentation by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Middle East & Africa

South America

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global GPON Technology Market

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.)

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Corporation

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

Calix, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

Iskratel, d.o.o.

Unizyx Holding Corporation

Alphion Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global GPON Technology Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of GPON Technology industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of GPON Technology industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of GPON Technology industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of GPON Technology industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of GPON Technology industry.

Research Methodology: Global GPON Technology Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global GPON Technology Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580