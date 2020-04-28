Global Hard Disk Drive Market By Type (Solid State Drives, Mechanical Hard Disk, Hybrid Hard Disk), By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use, Government, Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2029

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Hard Disk Drive Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Hard Disk Drive market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Hard Disk Drive Market by Type (SSD (Solid State Drives), HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk), HHD (Hybrid Hard Disk)), By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use, Government, Others), and by Country Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global hard disk drive market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global hard disk drive market is projected to be US$ 58,583.2 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 97,558.5 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

A hard disk drive also called hard drive is an electromechanical data storage device which uses magnetic storage to store and recover digital data using one or more rigid rotating disks coated with magnetic material. The hard disk drive was first introduced by IBM in 1953 as a component of the IBM 305 RAMAC system. The size of the first hard disk drive was equal to a large refrigerator that could store 3.75 megabytes of data. The shipping of hard disk was started in 1956, and it was commercialized in 1957. The hard disk size form factor has continued to reduce due to technology advancement. Now the storage capacity of hard disk drive has increased to terabytes. Each generation of hard disk drive replaced by smaller size and larger storage capacity. Earlier it was useful only in the protected environment of the data center, but now it has reached to factories, homes, offices, ultimately become universal.

Internet protocol traffic in public clouds data centers is expected to nearly triple in near future which is expected to rise the demand for data storage device thus the hard disk drive market is projected to gain significant market growth in coming years. Moreover, increasing adaptation in cloud storage and other enterprise applications, driving the growth of the hard disk drive market. Beside, steadiness in the laptop market is one of the factors behind the increase in sale and shipment of the hard disk drive market.

However, the mobile phone has replaced all other devices. One mobile is providing various facilities such as a camera, computer, telephone, and many others. The mobile phone is also replacing personal computers. Decreasing demand for personal computer is creating a negative impact on the hard disk drive market growth. Moreover, in the field of information storage, NAND flash has emerged as the leading choice for enterprise storage. Various small devices such as MP3 players, digital cameras, and USB flash drives use NAND technology. This is expected to create new opportunities for storage device market

Global hard disk drive market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Country. Based on type, the market is segmented into SSD (Solid State Drives), HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk), and HHD (Hybrid Hard Disk). The HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk) segment accounts for the highest market share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into personal use, commercial use, government, and others. The commercial use segment accounts for a majority share in the global hard disk drive market.

On the basis of the country, the market is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and RoW. China accounts for the majority share in the global hard disk drive market. Rising demand for HDDs, coupled with increasing digitalization are factors driving market growth. India is followed by USA owing to extensive use of social media, and e-commerce, etc. Countrys such as Europe, South America, and RoW are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global hard disk drive market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corp, Seagate Technology PLC, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., Buffalo Americas, Inc., and others

Key Market Segments

Type

SSD (Solid State Drives)

HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk)

HHD (Hybrid Hard Disk)

Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Government And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corp

Seagate Technology PLC

Micron Technology

Kingston Technology Company Inc.

Lite-On Technology Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

