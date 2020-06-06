Global Herbal Extracts Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Herbal Extracts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Herbal Extracts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Herbal extract is based on herbs as raw materials in accordance with the needs of the extracted ground, through physical and chemical extraction and separation process, directed to obtain and concentration herbs in one or a variety of active ingredients, without changing its active ingredient structure and formation of products.

For development, milk thistle and saw palmetto have been in the popular herbal supplements and remedies list for many years. For the past years, fast development has been witnessed in saw palmetto and milk thistle market, while in the future. We suggest that the growing of these two markets would still be in progress, but with more modest speed. The production of horse chestnut grows evenly during the following years, due to people’s less attention on function of horse chestnut. Comparatively, pygeum is more popular than the above three products. However, the rare of raw material source hinders the development of pygeum extracts. Basically, the development of pygeum rivals milk thistle and saw palmetto these years.

For the market, Europe is the biggest market of herbal extracts, followed by United States. Each year, large amount of herbs and herbal extracts are imported to Europe and United States, to satisfy the growing demand of herbal supplements and remedies in these areas. Since pygeum is only produced in Africa, Europe and China manufactures imports pygeum from Africa, and provides pygeum extracts to Euorpe and United States market; saw palmetto is mostly grown in United States, also mostly consumed in United States; Europe is the biggest market of milk thistle extracts, followed closely by United States; Also, Europe is the biggest production base and market of horse chestnut.

For manufactures, the herbal extract market is relatively concentrated: Martin Bauer is the leading player in global herbal extracts market, with hundreds of products to satisfy the market in Europe and North America. Other leading players like Indena, Euromed and Naturex are also taking an important share in this field. It is worth noting that China manufacturer has playing an increasing important part in herbal extracts market, exporting products to Europe and North America market. Leading China players are TY Pharmaceutical, Natural Field and Xi’an Herbking.

For trading, the import and export business of herbal extracts is frequent. Since Europe manufacturer produce a major share of global products, Europe companies export considerable amount of products to North America and Australia. China is also an important exporter of herbal extracts, aiming at United States market.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Herbal Extracts market size was US$ 7797.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Herbal Extracts market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Herbal Extracts industry.

The research report studies the Herbal Extracts market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Herbal Extracts market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Herbal Extracts market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Herbal Extracts market: Segment Analysis

The global Herbal Extracts market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Herbal Extracts market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Herbal Extracts market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Garlic

Basil

Soy

Marigold

Aloe Vera

Licorice

Reishi

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Herbal Extracts market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Herbal Extracts key manufacturers in this market include:

Martin Bauer

Indena

Euromed

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Sabinsa

Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)

Natural

Xi’an Shengtian

