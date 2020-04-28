Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Accessories), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Cros, Academic And Research Institutes), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, High Pressure Grinding Rollers (HPGR) By Power Rating (2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW, 2 x 3,700 kW, and above), By Application (Diamond Liberation, Base Metal Liberation, Precious Metal Beneficiation, Pellet Feed Preparation), and By Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global high pressure grinding rollers market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global high pressure grinding rollers market is projected to be US$ 256.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 451.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

High pressure grinding rollers (HPGR) are modern energy-efficient comminution technology. HPGR is fragmentation equipment that is widely used in sectors like briquetting, cement, diamond, and iron ore sector. HPGR has a considerable number of advantages such as less energy consumption, low operating cost and high throughput rates. According to Coalition for Eco-Efficient Comminution (CEEC), crushing and grinding consume around 53% of the total energy used by mining sites, which accounts for over 10% of the overall mining cost. Furthermore, the world is rapidly becoming more green, i.e. energy conscious; mining industries are looking towards to reduce its energy consumptions since mining and mineral processing are massive energy users. Grinding, is generally the most energy-intensive step between metal and mine, one of the prime reasons for using high pressure grinding rollers as a grinding alternative is due to its energy efficiency when compared to conventional crushers and mills.

Increasing demand for low emission and high-efficiency comminution solutions is expected to be the primary factor fueling the market growth of global high pressure grinding rollers (HPGR), globally. In addition to this, falling ore grades have augmented demand for better comminution solutions worldwide which is expected to aid market growth for high pressure grinding rollers.

Global High-Pressure Grinding Rollers Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, factor such as improved design and proven operational availability for some toughest and hardest ores are other factors likely to fuel the growth of the target market.

However, high initial cost and higher maintenance required for high pressure grinding rollers is significant factor expected to challenge the growth of high pressure grinding rollers market. The high initial cost of HPGRs in comparison to traditional techniques is a major factor which hinders wide adoption of HPGRs in small and medium scale industries. Nonetheless, as the demand for the energy-efficient machines increases in the market, the HPGR market presents itself as an excellent opportunity to grow globally.

Global high pressure grinding rollers market is segmented on the basis of power rating, applications and region. On the basis of power rating, market is segmented into 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW, 2 x 3,700 kW, and above. 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW segment accounts for the majority share in the global high pressure grinding rollers market, while the 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Based on applications, the market is segmented into diamond liberation, base metal liberation, precious metal beneficiation and pellet feed preparation. The precious metal beneficiation accounts for a majority share in the global high pressure grinding rollers market.

Global High pressure grinding rollers Market by Power Rating, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The United States covers the largest share in the global high pressure grinding rollers market owing to growing interest regarding energy efficient comminution systems as the need for energy efficient processes is rising in mining industries. Developing nations such as India and China are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions and countries such as Southeast Asia, Japan and the rest of the world are likely to register a constant growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global high pressure grinding rollers market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as FLSmidth & Co. A/S Ltd., ABB Ltd., Metso Corporation, Maschinenfabrik Koppern GmbH & Co. KG, CITIC Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Drug International Ltd., and Outotec Oyj.

Key Market Segments :

Power Rating

2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW

2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW

2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW

2 x 3,700 kW

Application

Diamond Liberation

Base Metal Liberation

Precious Metal Beneficiation

Pellet Feed Preparation

Key Market Players included in the report:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Metso Corporation

Maschinenfabrik Koppern GmbH & Co. KG

CITIC Heavy Industries Co.Ltd.

Drug International Ltd.

Outotec Oyj

