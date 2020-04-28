Global High Strength Steel Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global High Strength Steel Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Strength Steel market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the High Strength Steel market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the High Strength Steel market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Strength Steel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Strength Steel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global high strength steel market is estimated to value of over US$ 26 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.7% in terms of value during forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global high strength steel market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The High strength steel market report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global high strength steel market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global high strength steel market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

High strength steel is low carbon steel produced from a little quantity of copper, nickel, niobium, nitrogen, vanadium, chromium, molybdenum, titanium, calcium, rare earth elements, or zirconium. Copper, titanium, vanadium, and niobium is usually used to provide high strength to this material.

Global High Strength Steel Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of high strength steels for various end-use applications in automotive and construction sectors is a major factor driving growth of the global high strength steels market, currently.

High strength steels are majorly used in the automotive industry owing to rising focus on products with improved performance, strength, safety, and durability. Automakers have increasingly incorporated high strength steels into vehicles, especially structural and safety components in the recent past and the trend is expected to continue well into the future.

High strength steels are primarily used in manufacturing of automotive parts, such as rocker-panels and reinforcements, automotive A-, B-, and C- pillars, various cross-car beams, box girders for chassis, crash boxes, crossbeams and cross members, roof bows, door and sill reinforcements, and support components.

Increasing adoption of high strength steels from the construction sector for various applications such as in building frames, structural hollow sections, steel floor decking, and metal building envelope systems is another factor fueling growth of the target market

Growing automotive and construction industries, owing to convergence of various technologies and industries with the automotive space, coupled increasing global population are major factors driving growth of the target market.

However, high production costs of high strength steels owing to increase in cost of raw materials is a major factor limiting adoption of high strength steels. Also, high cost associated with energy required for manufacturing of high strength steels is another factor responsible to increase in end-product cost.

Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, the high strength low alloy steel segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The high strength low alloy steel segment witnesses a CAGR over 8.5%. High strength low alloy steel has various properties such as high strength, toughness, formability, weld ability, and high resistance to corrosion, and as a result, adoption in the oil & gas industry for transmission pipelines has been increasing significantly. In addition, adoption of various HSLA grades for construction of bridges and manufacturing of storage tanks is another factor expected to support revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the automotive segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. The automotive segment is projected to register a CAGR over 9.1% during the forecast period. In automobiles, high strength steel used in various applications such as door impact beams, bumper reinforcements, and seat constructions, etc. that increases safety and reduces weight. Growing demand for passenger vehicles, coupled with rising environmental pressures on cars manufacturers to reduce weight of vehicles in order to increase fuel-efficiency and reduce carbon emissions are factors expected to support revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

Growth of the high strength steel market in North America is attributed to rising demand from automotive, aviation, and construction industries in the US and Canada. Rising demand for automobiles in countries in the region owing to changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of consumers are among some of the major factors expected to boost production of automobiles across the region, and in turn drive revenue growth of the North America high strength steel market over the forecast period.

The Europe market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global high strength steel market in 2017. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Increasing growth of the construction sector in countries this region, coupled with rising demand for high strength steel in the automotive manufacturing sector owing to its advantages such as high ductility, strength, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance. Europe is the second-largest producer of crude steel in the world, which is expected to continue to support revenue growth of countries in the region over the forecast period. Furthermore, presence of prominent international players in the market such as JFE Holdings, Inc., ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel Limited, and others in countries in the region are expected to fuel growth of the Europe high strength steel market.

The Asia Pacific market accounts for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market. The Asia Pacific high strength steel market is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for high strength steel from aerospace and marine industries owing to its advantages such as high tensile strength, easy fabrication, and others are expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific high strength steel market over the next 10 years. Moreover, rising demand for high strength steel from the commercial vehicle sector, especially for use in agriculture, construction, and landscaping applications, is another major factor expected to drive growth of the high strength steel market in countries in the region.

The market in Latin America accounts for over 4.2% of revenue share in the global market in 2016. Growing demand for vehicles owing to increasing population, rising income levels, and changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to boost production of automobiles in Latin America, and in turn drive growth of the Latin America high strength steel market over the forecast period.

Global high strength steel market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Transformation Inducted Plasticity Steel

Dual Phase Steel

High Strength Low Alloy Steel

Bake Hardenable Steel

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Mining Machinery

Aviation & Marine

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global High Strength Steel Market

United States Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited (Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.)

Steel Authority of India Limited

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AK Steel Corporation)

Tata Steel Limited

JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFE Steel Corporation)

China Steel Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global High Strength Steel Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of High Strength Steel industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of High Strength Steel industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of High Strength Steel industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of High Strength Steel industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of High Strength Steel industry.

Research Methodology: Global High Strength Steel Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

