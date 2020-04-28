Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market By Type (Small HDD, Medium HDD, and Large HDD), By Application (Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Water Related, and Electric Transmission), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Horizontal Directional Drilling market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Horizontal Directional Drilling market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Horizontal Directional Drilling market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Horizontal Directional Drilling market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Product Type (Mini-HDD, Midi-HDD, Maxi-HDD), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Drain Pipe, Electricity Cable, Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global horizontal directional drilling market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global horizontal directional drilling market is projected to be US$ 5,865.0 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 11,096.1Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Horizontal directional drilling, also known as directional boring, is a steerable trenchless technique of installing underground pipes, cables and conduits in a shallow arc, along a suggested bore path by using a surface launched drilling rig with a slight impact on the close area. Directional boring is used when trenching, or mining is not useful. It is appropriate for a variety of soil conditions and applications such as roads, landscapes and river crossings. Horizontal directional drilling has proven to be more useful and environment-friendly, as compared to conventional vertical manoeuvring methods. It is ideal for installing cables, pipes for short-distance, as well as long-distance tasks and even at deeper depths and conduits. In other words, horizontal directional drilling machines can install multiple pipes through a single surface area, resulting in lower surface area of land penetration. Moreover, this sustainable construction technique also requires a smaller set-up area, which helps projects that are required to be completed in a short span of time, keeping the inconvenience caused to the public at a minimum level and reduced traffic blocking.

Developments in telecommunication – ongoing innovations and developments in telecommunication sector globally at a swift pace is one of the major factor anticipated to boost the growth of global horizontal directional drilling market. 5G trials and deployment across various regions are major end-use sector opting horizontal directional drilling services, thereby driving the growth of the target market.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high cost of horizontal directional drilling machines, as compared to other conventional methods of drilling is a major factor which may hinder the growth of this market. Nonetheless, the introduction of manoeuvring sensors coupled with advancements in surveying techniques, computer technology, and global positioning systems (GPS), and other advancements, are aiding horizontal directional drilling machines to overcome several challenges and providing convenient drilling operations to end-users, which is expected to provide fruitful opportunities to players in the market.

Global horizontal directional drilling market is segmented on the basis of product type, End-Use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mini-HDD, midi-HDD and maxi-HDD. The midi-HDD segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into oil & gas, telecommunication, drain pipe, electricity cable and others. The oil & gas segment accounts for a majority share in the global horizontal directional drilling market.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa and Rest of the world. The USA accounts for the majority share in the global horizontal directional drilling market owing to increased production of oil and gas due to robust demand for fuel. Regions and countries such as Europe, Japan, China, India and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global horizontal directional drilling market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Vermeer Corporation, The Charles Machine Works, Inc., Herrenknecht AG, The Toro Company, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Goodeng International and Jiangsu Dilong Heavy Machinery Co.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Mini-Hdd

Midi-Hdd

Maxi-Hdd

Application

Oil & Gas

Telecommunication

Drain Pipe

Electricity Cable

Key Market Players included in the report:

Vermeer Corporation

The Charles Machine Works Inc.

Herrenknecht AG

The Toro Company

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Goodeng International and Jiangsu Dilong Heavy Machinery Co.

