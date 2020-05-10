GLOBAL HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY (HRT) TABLETS MARKET OUTLOOK: WHAT CHANGES CAN BRING BIG DEVELOPMENT IMPACT?

This hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets report by Market Research Report Store includes investigations based on the current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market are ALLERGAN, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Abbott, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. received FDA approval for its TX-001HR (Bijuva). This drug is a combination estradiol and progesterone. This drug can be used to treat vasomotor symptoms, which includes hot flushes, due to menopause. This product approval helps in extension of their product portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market

By Type of Disease

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

By Treatment Type

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

