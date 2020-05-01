Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2025|Thermo Fisher, Scientific Inc., Abbott and Illumina, Inc.

Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 803.98 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are identified and analysed apparently while generating this hospital LIMS report. The report endows you with complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. The hospital LIMS report provides wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous positive developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export about healthcare IT industry.

Key Points:

CliniSys Solutions Ltd. is going to dominate the global hospital LIMS market followed by Thermo Fisher, Scientific Inc., Abbott and Illumina, Inc.

The service segment is dominating the global hospital laboratory information management systems market.

Industry-specific segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in hospital LIMS Market

8 Hospital LIMS Market, By Service

9 Hospital LIMS Market, By Deployment Type

10 Hospital LIMS Market, By Organization Size

11 Hospital LIMS Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

Market Segmentation: Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, service is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based Hospital LIMS and industry-specific hospital LIMS. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, broad-based hospital LIMS market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise hospital LIMS, cloud-based hospital LIMS and remotely hosted hospital LIMS. In 2018, on-premise hospital LIMS is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, cloud-based Hospital LIMS market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and was valued at USD 73.62 million in 2025.

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of application into diagnostics, medical devices and others. In 2018, diagnostics is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hospital LIMS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global hospital LIMS market are growing use of hospital LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of hospital LIMS for various application and technological advancements in hospital LIMS services.

High cost of hospital LIMS product and services and lack of integration standards for hospital LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.

