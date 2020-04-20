Global Human Resources Management (HRM) Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Human Resource (HR) management software is one of the most fundamental systems for any organization may it be large, and small or medium business (SMB’s) organizations. The software puts together all the HR activities such as recruitment, workforce management, and administration at a centralized location.

North America is expected to dominate human resource (HR) management software market during the forecast period owing to early adoption of technologies such as automation, cloud-based services, and well-established economies. North America has always been leading in innovations and technological advancements, which can be attributable to high investments in research and developments in the field of cloud technology.

In 2017, the global Human Resources Management (HRM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Resources Management (HRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resources Management (HRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Workday

SAP SE

Kronos

Oracle

IBM

Mercer

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Talentsoft

Ultimate Software Group

Accenture

Cezanne HR

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Ceridian HCM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resources Management (HRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resources Management (HRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Resources Management (HRM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

