Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Recent Analysis of Industry Trends and Technological Improvements For 2024|Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market accounted to USD 5.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Some of the major players operating in global human rotavirus vaccine market are Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing awareness of vaccines among patients

Rising number of immunity-compromised individuals

Side effects and immune reaction

Strict regulatory requirements

High costs of vaccines

Market Segmentation:

By type the global human rotavirus vaccine market is segmented into Rotarix, Rotarix, Rotavac, Rotavin-M1, Lanzhou Lamb and others.

On the basis of end user the global human rotavirus vaccine market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, academic & research lab.

On the basis of distribution channel the global human rotavirus vaccine market is segmented into hospital pharmacies and drug stores.

On the basis of geography, global human rotavirus vaccine market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market

The global human rotavirus vaccine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human rotavirus vaccine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

