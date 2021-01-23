Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market: Is it Repeating History?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Hybrid Rice Seeds’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dupont Pioneer (United States),Syngenta (Switzerland),Bayer CropScience (Germany),Advanta Seeds (United Arab Emirates),Longping High-tech (China),China National Seed Group (China),Nirmal Seeds (India),Winall Hi-tech Seed Co., Ltd. (China),RiceTec, Inc. (United States),SL Agritech (Philippines)

The success of hybrid rice technology mainly depends on genetic purity, timely availability and the affordability of hybrid seed costs to the farmers. The production of pure hybrid seed at affordable price in rice which is a self-pollinated crop, is a highly skill oriented activity. A good hybrid may not reach a large number of farmers, except it is feasible to commercially produce the seed on large scale economically. Fresh hybrid seed is essentially purchased or procured by the farmers every year. The hybrid seed should have the pureness of about 99%. Strict isolation of seed production areas and thorough roguing of the â€˜off typeâ€™ plants can help to achieve required seed purity of greater than 99.8%. Hence, utmost care has to be taken while producing the hybrid seed. The persons engaged in hybrid seed production should be well trained in various steps which involved in hybrid seed production.

Market Segmentation:

by Hybridization Technique (3-Line Breeding Systems, 2-Line Breeding Systems), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Grains Size (Long Grains, Medium-sized Grains, Short Grains), Duration (Up to 110 Days, 111 to 140 Days, 140+ Days)

Market Trend:

Continued Technological Progress

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Seeds by Farmers

Resistance of Hybrids to Biotic Stresses

Restraints:

Poor Performance of Seed Production of Public Bred Rice Hybrids

High Seed Cost

Challenges:

Constraints of Suitable Area

Less Time Gap between Harvest of Seed and It’s Use for Sowing

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

