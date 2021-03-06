Global Hydration Belt Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global hydration belt market size was valued at USD 25.2 million in 2018. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Global Hydration Belt market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hydration belt market size was valued at USD 25.2 million in 2018. Growing awareness among health conscious people across the globe is expected to promote the physical activity play, which, in turn, will increase the scope of hydration belts. Intense physical activities dehydrate the body that can result in constant muscle fatigue, dizziness, extreme thirst, dry skin, and frequent headache. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for hydration belts, thereby driving the market.

The consumers will prefer hydration belt in order to limit the occurrences of the afore-mentioned problems. Conventionally, people use electrolyte added water to restore electrolyte balance while performing the physical activities. Furthermore, it is medically recommended to drink small quantities of fluids frequently rather than having large volumes in one go, thereby driving the demand among consumers for hydration belts.

Over the past few years, manufacturers have been introducing hydration belts in modified formats, which find widespread usage in other applications. Demand for carrying essentials such as phone, keys, cash, gels, and energy bars is significantly increasing among physical activity practitioners. This is further driving the manufacturers to take up product innovation and add features in hydration belts.

Thus, the manufacturers have incorporated extra zippered pouch or pocket in these hydration belts, which help the consumers in keeping their product safely along with them. Bouncing hydration belt can prove to become a major hindrance during the performance and can also lead to muscle sprain. As a result, these hydration belts are designed in such a way that they offer convenience in terms of appropriate fitting and are completely bounce free.

Product Insights of Global Hydration Belt Market

The without bottle products accounted for a share of 70.4% in 2018. These products are much more pocket friendly as compared to other counterparts. People may prefer bottles in different colors such as blue, green, and yellow or in different material including polymer, glass, steel, aluminum, and brass. Similarly, capacity can also be a factor influencing the choice of the bottle. For instance, the user might prefer the bottle of 100 mL, 250mL, 500mL, 750 mL, or 1000mL. Thus, these types of hydration belts offer excellent flexibility to the consumers.

The with bottle product segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2025. A section of society, which finds paying a little extra affordable, prefers to purchase hydration belts that comes consolidated with the bottle. It saves them the endeavor to find the bottle of the appropriate size, which fits into the pocket or loop. Furthermore, the manufacturing firms consider the quality of both the products while manufacturing it, which makes it easier for customers to reach them in case of defect in the hydration belt.

Form Insights

Hard bottle products accounted for a share of more than 60.0% in 2018. For more than seven decades, plastic format has been a key preference among the consumers on account of introduction of bottles with advanced features including lightweight and excellent flexibility. Furthermore, these products have been designed to provide insulation and keep the temperature of the fluid constant inside. Most people involved in health related physical activities prefer having the fluid lukewarm constantly. These factors together have created a boost for hard bottle products.

The soft flask products is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2025. Soft flasks come with various benefits as compared to hard bottles. For instance, as the fluid is consumed, these flasks get deflated and the space occupied gets reduced. These products are much lighter, which makes it easier to carry while running marathons. Some energy drink manufacturers offer their products in soft flasks, which are ready to be assembled with ones hydration belt. All these factors together have been positively influencing the sale of these products and thus, in turn, drive the market.

Protective Medium Insights

Non-insulating products accounted for a share of more than 60.0% in 2018. The affordable cost makes them a preference choice as compared to the insulating counter products. These products fulfill the basic requirements of people, who practice the daily workout for short durations. Its easier to wash non-insulating hydration belts frequently even in washing machines without having to bother about adverse effects.

Insulating products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2025. These products are preferred during exhaustive activities such as marathon running, mountain climbing, kayaking, and canoeing. Furthermore, insulating hydration belts are preferred in mountaineering as they have the ability to resist freezing during temperature fluctuation and keep the fluid fit for drinking.

Capacity Insights

Single bottle capacity accounted for a share of more than 45.0% in 2018. The initial products came with one single slot for bottle. The variant got the benefit of being the earliest market entrant and thus, penetrated into the market. Furthermore, large quantities are not required for short duration workout. People involved in physical activity prefer carrying single bottle to reduce the weight being carried.

Double bottle capacity is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2025. Presence of two bottles is recommended by sports activity trainers for multiple reasons. For instance, two bottles at equal distance on the hydration belt creates a balance of weight on either side and leads to bounce free activity. Trainers always recommend carrying both plain water as well as electrolyte water, which makes it mandatory to carry two bottles.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline channels accounted for the largest share of exceeding 75.0% in 2018. Stores such as Academy Sports, Decathlon, Gander Mountain, and Sports Chalet keep a healthy assortment of products from various different manufacturers including Nathan Sports, FITLETIC, URPOWER, and Adalid Gear. People prefer buying hydration belts from offline stores for various reasons. When buying the gear for a certain sport, it is preferable to check the compatibility.

The online channels are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025. Online retaining sites including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Aliexpress, Alibaba, Newegg, Overstock, Light in the Box, Rakuten, Sports Direct, East Bay, The Mine, Sport Check, Keller sports, Dunhams sports, Sports Unlimited, and All Sport Store have made it exceptionally easy for people to sit back at home and order the products including hydration belts. These channels have a wide range of assortments, which provide the access to a large number of product variants from these channels. In addition, online channels offer add-on services such as discounts, quick delivery, and cashback options, which attract the consumers to buy products such as hydration belts.

Regional Insights of Global Hydration Belt Market

North America was the largest regional market for hydration belts, accounting for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Preference for sporting activities has been witnessing an uptrend among the millennials in U.S. In 2017, a study by the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) highlighted that more than 57 million U.S. citizens of 6+ age group are involved with some health clubs. It was also observed that both men and women were into attending gym regularly. Furthermore, according to the Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2018, high-intensity interval training is expected to emerge as a growing trend among the youngsters. This, in turn, is going to enhance the demand for the hydration belts in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for hydration belts, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025. Rising interest of the young population of developing economies including China and India in high dynamic sports including cycling, rowing, canoeing, kayaking, triathlon, and speed skating is creating a push in the regional market. Furthermore, growing competition among most countries to win during the Asiad and Olympic is resulting in increasing number of sports people. Countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and China have been continuously giving an outstanding performance in rowing at the global level. Thus, government support and rising interest of the young population in sports are expected to expand the utility of hydration belts.

Hydration Belt Market Share Insights

Some of the hydration belt manufacturers are Nathan Sports, FITLETIC, URPOWER, Adalid Gear, Salomon S.A.S., CamelBak, Ultimate Direction, FFITTECH, Osprey Packs, Inc., Implus LLC, and Amphipod Inc. Incessant product improvement, modification, and addition of new features into the product are creating a progression in the market. Use of different materials to cater to the unique demand of the customers has evolved as a major factor for research and development. Product made of ventilated mesh is gradually gaining popularity among athletes as it allows multi direction air flow and cushioning at the same time. Adjustable waist buckles are provided by most manufacturers to make sure one size fits all trends.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Hydration Belt Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global hydration belt market report on the basis of product, form, protective medium, capacity, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

With Bottle

Without Bottle

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hard Bottle Hydration Belt

Soft Flask Hydration Belt

Protective Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Insulating

Non-insulating

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Single Bottle

Double Bottle

Multiple Bottle

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

