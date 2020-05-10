Global Hydronephrosis Market At A Highest CAGR Of 10.3% With Leading Players SILMAG, Smiths Medical, TROGE MEDICAL GmbH, GAMA GROUP, a.s., UROTECH, C. R. Bard, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation among others.

Hydronephrosis Market is accounted for USD 125.8 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Hydronephrosis report provides the understanding of the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact on the global market. More importantly, to comprehend the future outlook and prospects for the market, hydronephrosis report is very useful. The market experts preparing this report have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global hydronephrosis market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. Moreover, this market report not only presents with the valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of key market players.

Some of the major players operating in global hydronephrosis market are NephroGenex, Inc., American Renal Associates, Phraxis, Inc., Renal Associates P.A., ALLERGAN, Amgen Inc., Anthem Bio Pharm, Sanofi, Novartis AG, EDAP TMS, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., Tenko Corporation Group, SILMAG, Smiths Medical, TROGE MEDICAL GmbH, GAMA GROUP, a.s., UROTECH, C. R. Bard, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of urinary infection and kidney diseases

Increasing demand for advanced treatment

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS:

The global hydronephrosis market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydronephrosis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Hydronephrosis Market

By type, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral.

On the basis of diagnosis, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into imaging and laboratory tests.

On the basis of treatment, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into shock wave lithotripsy, laparoscopy, bladder catheterization, steroid therapy and others.

On the basis of indication, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into intrinsic and extrinsic.

On the basis of end user the global hydronephrosis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, global hydronephrosis market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

