Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Hydroxy functional resins refer to resins with hydroxy group connected on the molecular chain. After reaction with crosslinking agents like Melamine, the hydroxy functional resins possess good performance of chemical resistance and physical properties, making it advantageous to be used as coating in automotive, aerospace and furniture industry, etc. The most commonly used hydroxy functional resins are hydroxyl acrylic resin and hydroxyl polyester resin. In our report, the range of statistics is for the above types.

Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of hydroxy functional resins, following by Europe and North America. In 2015, the world production of hydroxy functional resins reached 439 K MT. Leading players in hydroxy functional resins industry are BASF, Dow, Arkema, Evonik, Gellner Industrial, Allnex, Elementis, etc.

Hydroxy functional resins is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. In 2015, the top four producers account for 27.56% of the market. Generally, the companies in this industry can be classified as three kinds: leading global general coating suppliers like BASF and Arkema; leading chemical suppliers with a rich portfolio of products like Dow and Evonik; Specialized coating material suppliers that produce advanced products like Gellner Industrial. Comparatively, leading chemical suppliers and general coating suppliers enjoys lower manufacture cost than other suppliers, making it more advantageous in price, while specialized coating material suppliers has close connect with direct downstream users, which makes it advantageous in customer relationship and technical level.

The materials of hydroxy functional resins can be classified as monomer and hydroxyl functional groups. The commonly used monomer and hydroxyl functional groups are Methyl methacrylate, Styrene and Hydroxyethyl methacrylate. Also, in the production of hydroxy functional resins used for amino baking paint, the product is premixed with crosslinking agent and solvent when sold on the market, even though they are not real raw material.

The largest consumption area of hydroxy functional resins is metallic coating, which accounted for 74.49% of world hydroxy functional resins consumption in 2015. Hydroxy functional resin has also been founded widely used for plastic coating and glass coating. Generally speaking, automotive is considered as the most important application of hydroxy functional resins in terms of terminal use.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hydroxy Functional Resins market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Hydroxy Functional Resins industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hydroxyl acrylic resin

Hydroxyl polyester resin

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metallic Coating

Plastic Coating

Glass Coating

Others

BASF

Arkema

DowDuPont

Evonik

Gellner Industrial

Allnex

Elementis

Sanmu

TaiChang Resin

Dongsheng

KITO

TOD Chemical

