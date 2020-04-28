Global Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market by Product Type (Coal based DME, Methanol based DME, Natural Gas based DME, Bio based DME), By Application (Aerosol Propellant, Domestic-Sector Fuel, Transportation Fuel, Power Plant Fuel, Chemical Feedstock, Refrigerant, Others), and By Region Indonesia Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) market is projected to be US$ 2.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 21.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.9%.

Dimethyl ether is a colourless gas which can be liquefied by applying modest pressure. It is mainly used as a fuel substitute or blended fuel with LPG or diesel. It is also used in the propellant, power generation or petrochemical feedstock etc. DME is used in Indonesia to reduce the burden of heavy costs of LPG and diesel which is expected to enhance the market growth. DME is considered to be a very good source of energy which emits pollutants in an exponentially lesser amount as compared to pollutants produced while burning traditional fuels. DME has a lower ignition temperature than conventional fuels; hence it starts burning at significantly lower temperatures and burns faster as compared to others. As coal and natural gas are available abundantly in Indonesia, DME production is on the rise and is increasingly being used in various industries which are expected to boost the market growth.

Abundant availability of raw material such as coal, natural gas etc., in the region is expected to be the primary factor driving the growth of the Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) market. In addition to this, Indonesia relies greatly on import of LPG and Diesel, efforts are being made to increase the use of DME to reduce costs as well as dependency on other nations which is anticipated to aid market growth for high pressure grinding rollers.

Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, Heavy Duty Vehicles that run on DME fuel are increasingly being developed by various reputed companies which in turn increases demand for DME which helps to widen the market scope.

However, not all vehicles can use DME as an alternative to traditional fuels because the different engine is required for using DME, which could restrict the growth of the market. Also, Distribution infrastructure is not well developed which could affect the market growth. Nonetheless, various companies are joining hands together for developing DME plants to increase productions and presents itself as a great opportunity to grow globally.

Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into coal-based DME, methanol based DME, natural gas based DME, bio-based DME. Methanol based DME segment accounts for the majority share in the Indonesia dimethyl ether (DME) market. Also, methanol based DME is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into the aerosol propellant, domestic-sector fuel, transportation fuel, power plant fuel, chemical feedstock, refrigerant and others. The aerosol propellant segment accounts for a majority share in the Indonesia dimethyl ether market.

The research report on the Indonesia Dimethyl Ether (DME) market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as China Energy, Mitsubishi Corporation, Methanex, Ferrostaal, Pertamina, BPPT, and other key players.

