Global Industrial Heaters Market by Product Type (Industrial Water Heaters, Electric Heater, and Others), By End-Use Vertical (Construction, Emergency Heating, Oil and Gas, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Industrial Heaters Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Heaters market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Industrial Heaters market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Industrial Heaters market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Heaters Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Heaters market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Industrial Heaters Market by Product Type (Industrial Water Heaters, Electric Heater, and Others), By End-Use Vertical (Construction, Emergency Heating, Oil and Gas, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Industrial Heaters Market by Product Type (Industrial Water Heaters, Electric Heater, Air Heaters and Others), By End-Use Vertical (Construction, Emergency Heating, Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Marine and Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Industrial Heaters market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Industrial Heaters market was valued at US$ 27,946 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 42,678.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Process heating is a general term that states to various types of heat transfer techniques used in industrial production. Process heating is used for a different kind of activities including, evaporation, distillation, drying, extraction, curing, heat treating, melting and providing the heat for endothermic chemical reactions. The different nature of these activities means they are used throughout a wide range of industrial sectors, from laundries and food production to chemicals and foundries. Industrial heaters are devices used to increase the temperature of liquids or gases used in the industrial process. Industrial heater converts energy from energy source to thermal energy in a process stream, system or closed environment. The process of converting energy from energy source to thermal energy in a system can be described as heat transfer. Industrial heaters use one or combination of methods such as conduction, radiation and convection to transfer heat. In practice, there is a major use of radiation heat transfer for high-temperature processes. Other heat transfer methods such as conductive/ convection are mostly used for low-temperature processes.

Robust growth of end-use industries such as construction, oil & gas, chemicals industry and others is one of the major factors is propelling market growth for industrial heaters.

Global Industrial Heaters Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Lack of trained and skilled labour in developing regions, to handle heating processes, results in increased risks associated with these processes, which may hamper the growth of the target market. Nonetheless, Increase in the consumption of packed food and beverages is resulting in high demand for plastics, which in turn, is expected to help the growth of the target market.

Global Industrial Heaters market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-Use Vertical and Region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Industrial Water Heaters, Electric Heater, Air Heaters and Others. The Industrial Water Heaters segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by Electric Heater segment. On the basis of End-Use Vertical, the market is segmented into Construction, Emergency Heating, Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Marine and Others. The Oil and Gas segment accounts for a majority share in the global Industrial Heaters market.

Global Industrial Heaters Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the majority share in the global Industrial Heaters market. China is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Industrial Heaters market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (Chromalox, Inc.), ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (Indeeco), Industrial Heat products, TPI Corporation, Wattco Equipment Inc. and Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Industrial Water Heaters

Electric Heater

Air Heaters and Others

End-Use Vertical

Construction

Emergency Heating

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Marine and Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (Chromalox Inc.)

ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (Indeeco)

Industrial Heat products

TPI Corporation

Wattco Equipment Inc.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Global Industrial Heaters Market by Product Type (Industrial Water Heaters, Electric Heater, and Others), By End-Use Vertical (Construction, Emergency Heating, Oil and Gas, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

