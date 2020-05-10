 GLOBAL INFLAMMATORY DISEASE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET FUTURE DEMAND, MARKET ANALYSIS & OUTLOOK TO 2026|F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, ELI LILLY AND COMPANY., SANOFI, ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD., GILEAD SCIENCES

is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of inflammatory diseases among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The inflammatory disease drug delivery report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the inflammatory disease drug delivery report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global inflammatory disease drug delivery market are AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company., Sanofi, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Celtaxsys, Pharmaxis Ltd, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals., WASHINGTON BIOTECHNOLOGY INC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LG Chem, ABIVAX and Ventria Bioscience Inc among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

· In July 2018, Sobi announced the launch of Sobi’s Kineret for the patient with rare inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) which can be offered to the patient after getting treatment with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or glucocorticoids. Kineret has the ability to block chemical messenger interleukin 1 (IL-1). This launch will help the patients who didn’t responded to the past treatments an alternative therapeutic options for better treatment

· In May 2018, Daiichi Sankyo announced the development of their new drug to treat intractable immune-mediated inflammatory diseases as from existing standards it is difficult to cure cases of intractable and rare diseases hence this development will help to cure such diseases. The main aim of the development is to provide better treatment options to the patients

Segmentation: Global Inflammatory Disease Drug Delivery Market

By Type of Disease

(Respiratory Disease, Heart Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Bone Disease, Others),

Drug Class

(Anti- Inflammatory Biologics, Non- Steriodal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosterioids, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacy),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

