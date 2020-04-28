Global Insurance Agency Software Market By Type (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Application (Small Business, Medium-sized Business, and Large Business), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Insurance Agency Software Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Insurance Agency Software market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Insurance Agency Software market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Insurance Agency Software market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Insurance Agency Software Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Insurance Agency Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Insurance Agency Software Market By Type (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Application (Small Business, Medium-sized Business, and Large Business), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Insurance Agency Software Market by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By End-Use r (Small Business, Medium-Sized Business, Large Business), By Application s (Claims Management, Commission Management, Contact Management, Document Management, Insurance Rating, Policy Management, Quote Management) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global insurance agency software market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The insurance agency software market is projected to be US$ 1,594.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,849.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

An insurance agency software automates multiple processes and simplifies the work of insurance agents, brokers and the company at every stage. This software enables maintaining records on a single database and provides service through a single platform, thereby reducing the burden of insurance agents from using various accounting programs, while effectively managing their client base and documents with minimum errors. Insurance agency software also provides high capacity, i.e. the system allows several users to work simultaneously, and provides online support to both employees in the head office and in the remote branches, which is facilitated by cloud-based CRM solutions. Another unique feature of insurance agency software is that agents/ companies can store and retrieve a large amount of client data for a longer duration, which might get lost while using several platforms. Insurance companies can easily store large client information while minimizing cost, and providing a better quality of service to customers.

Increasing penetration of insurance in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the insurance agency software market. The rising uptake of insurance in emerging economies will provide a boost to the demand for insurance agency software. Increased awareness regarding the importance of insurance in these countries will result in rising adoption of insurance services, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

A shift in the focus of insurance companies from a product-based approach to customer-centric approach is estimated to augment the growth of the insurance agency software market further.

Global Insurance Agency software Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However cyber threats and attacks are one of the major concerns for insurance companies. Sensitive customer-centric data, particularly personal, financial, or transactional data is a major target and at great risk from cyber hackers. Leakage of confidential customer data can lead to loss of customers and customer loyalty, while companies bearing major financial losses. Nonetheless, increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to players in the global insurance agency software market.

Global insurance agency software market is segmented on the basis of deployment types, end use and region. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premise. The cloud-based segment accounts for the majority share in the global insurance agency software market. Also, cloud-based is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into a small business, medium-sized business and large business. Large business accounts for a majority share in the global insurance agency software market. The market is also segmented on the basis of applications into claims management, commission management, contact management, document management, insurance rating, policy management and quote management

Global Insurance Agency Software Market by Deployment Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global insurance agency software market as a result of digitalization and digital transformation of insurance software. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period, due to increasing penetration of insurance in developing countries such as China, India etc. MEA is also expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global insurance agency software market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Insurance Systems Inc., InsuredHQ., Buckhill Ltd, AgencyBloc, Inc., Agency Matrix, Allclients, Jenesis Software, Vertafore, Inc., Applied Systems, Inc., Insurance Technologies Corporation, Ezlynx, Hawksoft, Inc., Zywave, Inc., XDimensional Technologies, Inc, Sapiens International Corporation N.V., TechCanary Corporation, and Agency Computer Systems, Inc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Application

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Key Market Players included in the report:

Insurance Systems Inc.

InsuredHQ.

Buckhill Ltd

AgencyBloc Inc.

Agency Matrix

Allclients

Jenesis Software

Vertafore Inc.

Applied Systems Inc.

Insurance Technologies Corporation

Ezlynx

Hawksoft Inc.

Zywave Inc.

XDimensional Technologies Inc

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

TechCanary Corporation

Agency Computer Systems Inc

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Insurance Agency Software Market By Type (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Application (Small Business, Medium-sized Business, and Large Business), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580