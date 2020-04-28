Global Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Internet Of Things (IOT) Security market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Internet Of Things (IOT) Security market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Internet Of Things (IOT) Security market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Internet Of Things (IOT) Security market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global internet of things (IoT) market is estimated to value US$ 847.0 Bn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 21% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global internet of things (IoT) market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global internet of things (IOT) market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global internet of things (IoT) market report has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, application, and region.

Introduction:

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers and ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for wireless networking devices from various end-use industries such as banking & finance, automobiles, transportation sector, healthcare sector and power generation industries drive growth of the global internet of thing market over the forecast period. Businesses, around the world, are seeking new operating models to create a connected enterprise for merging operational and information departments of the industry.

In addition, government initiatives towards adoption of digitization, along with increasing investments for development of Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, and various technological advancements to make user friendly devices with increased accuracy of various connected devices are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Increasing cyber-attack and rising awareness related to data security and privacy among enterprise and individual is restraining growth of global internet of thing (IOT) market.

Opportunity Map Analysis:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segments Analysis:

Analysis by component:

Among the three component segments, hardware segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global IoT market. The hardware segments share in terms of revenue to the global market is expected to be 37% in the year 2021. Internet enabled hardware, edge devices and chips such as processors, sensors, connectivity IC, etc. are hardware used in internet of things (IoT) market.

The software considered in the global internet of thing (IoT) market are embedded software, hub software, communication software, security solutions, data management software, etc.

Analysis by application:

The consumer electronic segment is expected to account for major revenue share of over 25%, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Smart homes which connects domestic appliances such as heating modules, air conditioning units, television sets, lighting systems, PCs, entertainment systems, security devices, and camera systems using communication units such as smartphones and connected tablets is expected to boost growth of consumer electronic segment in internet of things (IoT) market.

Analysis by region:

North America market is estimated to dominate the global Internet of Things (IoT) market during the forecast period. Revenue share of North America IoT market to global market is over 30% in 2017. Increasing preference for smart homes cloud based monitoring and controlling of devices such as security cameras, doors, washing machines, etc. is a key factor expected to driving growth of the Internet of Things (IOT) North America market. Increasing adoption of smart grid sensors by distribution companies to remotely monitor power network lines, transformers and other equipment is expected to boost growth in this region. For instance, according to US department of energy around 65 million smart meters will be installed across the nation by 2015 and is expected to grow.

According to department of commerce of US total U.S. export revenues for the transmission and distribution equipment sub-sector reached nearly $2.0 billion in 2015. which is expected to support growth of internet of thing market. Canada and Mexico accounted for almost 45 % of this total.

To meet the rising demand related to healthcare hospitals are using IOT solution to capture and analyze data moreover use of cloud-based radiology applications are factors expected to drive growth of US IOT market.

Collaboration of hospitals with major IoT solution and service providers is a major factor driving growth of the US IoT market. For instance, GE medical systems partnered with New York-Presbyterian Hospital with service and management technique GE will help hospital to connect and track hospital beds using sensors. GE medical systems also partnered with Harvard Universitys teaching hospitals to develop artificial intelligence systems for medicine.

Europe IoT market is expected to hold second-largest revenue share in the global market. Increasing adoption of IoT systems such as sensors in transportation sector to avoid accidents, traffic jam, public transport fleet and route management is expected to drive growth of the internet of thing (IOT) market in Europe. In addition, through various innovative systems and services such as connected cars with different categories such as V2V, V2I, and V2X is expected to fuel growth of the internet of thing IOT market in Europe.

Asia pacific IoT market is expected to register highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026, owing to initiation of smart cities projects which include smart parking, intelligent transport system, smart grid, smart city maintenance, etc. in countries such as India and various steps towards digital India taken by Indian government. Moreover, in smart agriculture where with help of sensors monitoring of soil moisture, vibration, earth density and pests can be calculated, which is expected to fuel growth of internet of thing (IOT) market in this region.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Network Devices

Storage Devices

Sensors

Processors

Software

Data Management

Security

Real-Time Analytics

Remote Monitoring

Network Management

Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Managed Services

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Transportation

Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market

Cisco Systems

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Intel, Symantec

Wurldtech Security Technologies

Key Insights Covered: Global Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Internet Of Things (IOT) Security industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Internet Of Things (IOT) Security industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Internet Of Things (IOT) Security industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Internet Of Things (IOT) Security industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Internet Of Things (IOT) Security industry.

Research Methodology: Global Internet Of Things (IOT) Security Market

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

