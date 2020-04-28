Global Intraocular Lens Market By Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, and Foldable Intraocular Lens), By Application (Treat Cataracts), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Intraocular Lens Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intraocular Lens market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Intraocular Lens market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Intraocular Lens market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intraocular Lens Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intraocular Lens market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Intraocular Lens Market By Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, and Foldable Intraocular Lens), By Application (Treat Cataracts), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Intraocular Lens by Product Type (Monofocal IOL, Multifocal IOL, Toric IOL, Accommodative IOL, Others), by End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Eye Clinics, Others), by Flexibility Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, Foldable Lenses) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global intraocular lens market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global intraocular lens market is projected to be US$ 2,812.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,871.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

An intraocular lens is an artificial lens made up of synthetic materials like silicone, hydrophilic or hydrophobic acrylate, PMMA or any other material, and is implanted into the eyes during cataract surgery to help the patient regain the normal vision. Historically, the first intraocular lenses to be discovered were rigid lenses made up of Poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA). These lenses are non-foldable and require a comparatively larger incision to be implanted into a patients eye. But, with the advent of new technology intraocular lenses made up of flexible materials like silicone or acrylate are now available which have several advantages over the conventional PMMA intraocular lenses. The global market for intraocular lenses is expected to grow with a steady pace in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cataract and betterment of healthcare infrastructure.

Dramatically rising geriatric population globally is expected to be the primary factor driving the growth of the global intraocular lens market. In addition to this, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging nations is expected to aid market growth for intraocular lens.

Furthermore, factor such as technological advancements of intraocular lenses, which helps in cataract surgery with a tiny incision is other factors expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

Global Intraocular Lens Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high cost of the foldable intraocular lens is expected to challenge the growth of intraocular lens market. Also, the lack of awareness about minimally invasive surgery of cataract in some emerging nations is also expected to hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, favourable market conditions for minimally invasive surgeries provide lucrative opportunities for global intraocular lens market to grow.

Global intraocular lens market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, flexibility type and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric IOL, accommodative IOL and others. Monofocal IOL segment accounts for the majority share in the global intraocular lens market, while the Toric IOL is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, eye clinics and others. Hospitals account for a majority share in the global intraocular lens market. On the basis of flexibility type market is segmented into non-foldable lenses and foldable lenses, in which foldable lenses account for majority market share.

Global Intraocular Lens Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into USA, Europe, China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. The USA accounts for the majority share in the global intraocular lens market, followed by Europe, owing to the increasing prevalence of cataract and betterment of healthcare infrastructure in the region. Economies such as India are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan, Southeast Asia and Europe are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global intraocular lens market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Novartis AG, HOYA CORPORATION, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Ophtec BV., Rayner Surgical Group Limited, STAAR Surgical Company, Lenstec, Inc., HumanOptics AG, Bio-Tech Vision Care, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, SAV-IOL SA, PhysIOL s.a, Aurolab, Eagle Optics and SIFI S.p.A.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Monofocal Iol

Multifocal Iol

Toric Iol

Accommodative Iol

Application

Hospitals

Ascs

Eye Clinics And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Novartis AG

HOYA CORPORATION

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Ophtec BV.

Rayner Surgical Group Limited

STAAR Surgical Company

Lenstec Inc.

HumanOptics AG

Bio-Tech Vision Care

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

SAV-IOL SA

PhysIOL s.a

Aurolab

Eagle Optics and SIFI S.p.A

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Intraocular Lens Market By Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, and Foldable Intraocular Lens), By Application (Treat Cataracts), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580