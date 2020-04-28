Global Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) By Product Type (Modified Melamine Resin, Phenol Resorcinol Resin, Polyurethane), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others) and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) by Product Type (Modified Melamine Resin, Phenol Resorcinol Resin, Polyurethane), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others) and by Region Japan Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market is projected to be US$ 1,074.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,517.9 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Glue laminated timber, also known as glulam, is a type of structural engineered wood product made up of multiple layers of solid lumber bonded together with high strength adhesives to form a single fundamental unit. It is one of the highly innovative construction materials which is used for both residential and commercial construction projects. Glulam is majorly used for forming large curved and arching shapes to build vaulted roofs, domes, or bridges. This type of timber provides exceptional strength and durability compared to conventional timber products, which makes it an excellent cost-effective choice for long, structural spans and tall columns with minimal need for additional support.

The growing popularity of wooden houses owing to their aesthetic appeal and design flexibility, coupled with innovations in designs is estimated to increase the share of glulam in the residential sector of Japan. Increased ease of construction with glulam structures particularly in areas that are prone to earthquake, floods, and other natural calamities such as Japan is expected to augment the consumption of glulam further.

Furthermore, increasing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable products, owing to growing Japan sustainability concerns is also expected demand for glulam products in Japan market.

Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Depreciation of Japanese Yen and increased spending results in increasing national debt which will further limit investments on the construction sector, thereby affecting the glulam market negatively. Nonetheless, the scrap-and-build approach followed in the Japanese housing market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for glulam market in Japan.

Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into modified melamine resin, phenol resorcinol resin and polyurethane. Modified melamine resin segment accounts for the majority share in Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market, while the phenol resorcinol resin is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and others. Residential accounts for a majority share in Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market.

The research report on the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as JK Holdings Co., Ltd., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Holzindustrie Schweighofer GmbH, Forssell Timber, FM Timber, Sanno Housing Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj and Keitele Forest Oy.

Key Market Segments

Type

Modified Melamine Resin

Phenol Resorcinol Resin

Polyurethane

Application

Commercial

Residential And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

JK Holdings Co.Ltd.

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Holzindustrie Schweighofer GmbH

Forssell Timber

FM Timber

Sanno Housing Co. Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Keitele Forest Oy

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) By Product Type (Modified Melamine Resin, Phenol Resorcinol Resin, Polyurethane), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others) and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580