Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Jigsaw Puzzle market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 717.2 million by 2025, from $ 674.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jigsaw Puzzle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Jigsaw Puzzle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Jigsaw Puzzle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Wood Materials
Plastic Materials
Paper Materials
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Children
Adults
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Springbok Puzzles
Toy Town
Robotime
Schmidt Spiele
CubicFun
Disney
Artifact Puzzles
Educa Borras
Tenyo
Ravensburger
Cobble Hill
Castorland
Buffalo Games
Hape
White Mountain Puzzles
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Jigsaw Puzzle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jigsaw Puzzle market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Jigsaw Puzzle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jigsaw Puzzle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Jigsaw Puzzle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Segment by Type
2.2.1 Wood Materials
2.2.2 Plastic Materials
2.2.3 Paper Materials
2.3 Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Jigsaw Puzzle Segment by Application
2.4.1 Children
2.4.2 Adults
2.5 Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle by Company
3.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Jigsaw Puzzle Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Jigsaw Puzzle by Regions
4.1 Jigsaw Puzzle by Regions
4.2 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Distributors
10.3 Jigsaw Puzzle Customer
11 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market Forecast
11.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Springbok Puzzles
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.1.3 Springbok Puzzles Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Springbok Puzzles Latest Developments
12.2 Toy Town
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.2.3 Toy Town Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Toy Town Latest Developments
12.3 Robotime
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.3.3 Robotime Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Robotime Latest Developments
12.4 Schmidt Spiele
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.4.3 Schmidt Spiele Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Schmidt Spiele Latest Developments
12.5 CubicFun
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.5.3 CubicFun Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 CubicFun Latest Developments
12.6 Disney
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.6.3 Disney Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Disney Latest Developments
12.7 Artifact Puzzles
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.7.3 Artifact Puzzles Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Artifact Puzzles Latest Developments
12.8 Educa Borras
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.8.3 Educa Borras Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Educa Borras Latest Developments
12.9 Tenyo
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.9.3 Tenyo Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Tenyo Latest Developments
12.10 Ravensburger
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.10.3 Ravensburger Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Ravensburger Latest Developments
12.11 Cobble Hill
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.11.3 Cobble Hill Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Cobble Hill Latest Developments
12.12 Castorland
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.12.3 Castorland Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Castorland Latest Developments
12.13 Buffalo Games
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.13.3 Buffalo Games Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Buffalo Games Latest Developments
12.14 Hape
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.14.3 Hape Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Hape Latest Developments
12.15 White Mountain Puzzles
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered
12.15.3 White Mountain Puzzles Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 White Mountain Puzzles Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
