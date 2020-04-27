Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Jigsaw Puzzle market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 717.2 million by 2025, from $ 674.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jigsaw Puzzle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Jigsaw Puzzle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Jigsaw Puzzle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wood Materials

Plastic Materials

Paper Materials

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Children

Adults

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Springbok Puzzles

Toy Town

Robotime

Schmidt Spiele

CubicFun

Disney

Artifact Puzzles

Educa Borras

Tenyo

Ravensburger

Cobble Hill

Castorland

Buffalo Games

Hape

White Mountain Puzzles

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Jigsaw Puzzle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Jigsaw Puzzle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Jigsaw Puzzle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Jigsaw Puzzle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Jigsaw Puzzle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wood Materials

2.2.2 Plastic Materials

2.2.3 Paper Materials

2.3 Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Jigsaw Puzzle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Children

2.4.2 Adults

2.5 Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle by Company

3.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Jigsaw Puzzle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Jigsaw Puzzle by Regions

4.1 Jigsaw Puzzle by Regions

4.2 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Distributors

10.3 Jigsaw Puzzle Customer

11 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market Forecast

11.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Jigsaw Puzzle Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Springbok Puzzles

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.1.3 Springbok Puzzles Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Springbok Puzzles Latest Developments

12.2 Toy Town

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.2.3 Toy Town Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Toy Town Latest Developments

12.3 Robotime

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.3.3 Robotime Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Robotime Latest Developments

12.4 Schmidt Spiele

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.4.3 Schmidt Spiele Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Schmidt Spiele Latest Developments

12.5 CubicFun

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.5.3 CubicFun Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 CubicFun Latest Developments

12.6 Disney

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.6.3 Disney Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Disney Latest Developments

12.7 Artifact Puzzles

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.7.3 Artifact Puzzles Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Artifact Puzzles Latest Developments

12.8 Educa Borras

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.8.3 Educa Borras Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Educa Borras Latest Developments

12.9 Tenyo

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.9.3 Tenyo Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Tenyo Latest Developments

12.10 Ravensburger

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.10.3 Ravensburger Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Ravensburger Latest Developments

12.11 Cobble Hill

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.11.3 Cobble Hill Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Cobble Hill Latest Developments

12.12 Castorland

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.12.3 Castorland Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Castorland Latest Developments

12.13 Buffalo Games

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.13.3 Buffalo Games Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Buffalo Games Latest Developments

12.14 Hape

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.14.3 Hape Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Hape Latest Developments

12.15 White Mountain Puzzles

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Jigsaw Puzzle Product Offered

12.15.3 White Mountain Puzzles Jigsaw Puzzle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 White Mountain Puzzles Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

