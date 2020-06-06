Global Ketone Resin Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Ketone Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ketone Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ketone resin, also known as polyketone resin, aldehyde-ketone resin or ketone-aldehyde resin, is the condensation of cyclohexanone and formaldehyde containing carbonyl and hydroxyl groups, neutral non-toxic hard resin, its appearance is colorless and light yellow transparent articles, with good solubility, except aliphatic solvent. Ketone resin can dissolve in almost solvent of inks, pigments, paint industry.

First, ketone resin is a kind of resin which can be used for coating & paints, printing ink and adhesive. With the development of economy, not only coating but also printing ink needs more ketone resin. So, ketone resin has huge market potential in the future.

Second, cyclohexanone and formaldehyde are the main raw materials for the production of ketone resin. With the development of ketone resin, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the ketone resin industry in some extent.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. But they still need to create more types of ketone resins.

Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

Fifth, the global ketone resin production will increase to 21575 MT in 2015, from 17496 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global ketone resin demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 3.28% in the coming five years.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Ketone Resin market size was US$ 60 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ketone Resin market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Ketone Resin industry.

The research report studies the Ketone Resin market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Ketone Resin market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Ketone Resin market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Ketone Resin market: Segment Analysis

The global Ketone Resin market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Ketone Resin market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Ketone Resin market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Carbon Chain Polymer

Hetero Chain Polymer

Element Organic Polymer

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Coating & Paints

Printing ink

Adhesive

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Ketone Resin market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Ketone Resin key manufacturers in this market include:

Evonik

Micro Inks

BASF

Lawter

Uniform Synthetics

D.R.Coats Ink & Resins

Shree Mahadev Intermediates

Macro Polymers

CLEF Industrial

Intech Synthetic Materials

Keyuan Innovative Materials

Dongrun Chemical

Changsha Creature Industry

Jinan Tongfa Resin

HZ New Chemical Material

Haishuo Biology

