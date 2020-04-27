Global Leather Goods Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Leather Goods market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 108260 million by 2025, from $ 93450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Leather Goods business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Leather Goods market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
LVMH
Hugo Boss
Richemont Group
Belle
Coach
Kering
Prada Group
Hermes
Fossil Group
Burberry
C. banner
Ekornes
Red Dragonfly
Ferragamo
Natuzzi
MANWAH
AoKang
Daphne
Saturday
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Leather Goods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Cowhide
Buffalo Hide
Sheep and Goat Skin
Deer Skin
Hog Skin
Crocodile
Synthetic leather
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Gloves
Footwear
Clothing
Vehicle upholstery
Furniture upholstery
Luggage and other Leather goods
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Leather Goods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Leather Goods market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Leather Goods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Leather Goods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Leather Goods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Leather Goods Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Leather Goods Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Leather Goods Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cowhide
2.2.2 Buffalo Hide
2.2.3 Sheep and Goat Skin
2.2.4 Deer Skin
2.2.5 Hog Skin
2.2.6 Crocodile
2.2.7 Synthetic leather
2.2.8 Others
2.3 Leather Goods Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Leather Goods Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Leather Goods Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Leather Goods Segment by Application
2.4.1 Gloves
2.4.2 Footwear
2.4.3 Clothing
2.4.4 Vehicle upholstery
2.4.5 Furniture upholstery
2.4.6 Luggage and other Leather goods
2.5 Leather Goods Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Leather Goods Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Leather Goods Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Leather Goods Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Leather Goods by Company
3.1 Global Leather Goods Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Leather Goods Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Leather Goods Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Leather Goods Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Leather Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Leather Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Leather Goods Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Leather Goods by Regions
4.1 Leather Goods by Regions
4.2 Americas Leather Goods Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Leather Goods Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Leather Goods Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Leather Goods Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Leather Goods Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Leather Goods Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Leather Goods Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Leather Goods Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Leather Goods Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Leather Goods Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Leather Goods Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Leather Goods Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Leather Goods Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Leather Goods Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Leather Goods by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Leather Goods Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Leather Goods Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Leather Goods Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Leather Goods Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Leather Goods by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Leather Goods Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Leather Goods Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Leather Goods Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Leather Goods Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Leather Goods Distributors
10.3 Leather Goods Customer
11 Global Leather Goods Market Forecast
11.1 Global Leather Goods Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Leather Goods Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Leather Goods Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Leather Goods Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Leather Goods Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Leather Goods Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 LVMH
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.1.3 LVMH Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 LVMH Latest Developments
12.2 Hugo Boss
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.2.3 Hugo Boss Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hugo Boss Latest Developments
12.3 Richemont Group
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.3.3 Richemont Group Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Richemont Group Latest Developments
12.4 Belle
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.4.3 Belle Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Belle Latest Developments
12.5 Coach
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.5.3 Coach Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Coach Latest Developments
12.6 Kering
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.6.3 Kering Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Kering Latest Developments
12.7 Prada Group
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.7.3 Prada Group Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Prada Group Latest Developments
12.8 Hermes
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.8.3 Hermes Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Hermes Latest Developments
12.9 Fossil Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.9.3 Fossil Group Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Fossil Group Latest Developments
12.10 Burberry
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.10.3 Burberry Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Burberry Latest Developments
12.11 C. banner
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.11.3 C. banner Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 C. banner Latest Developments
12.12 Ekornes
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.12.3 Ekornes Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Ekornes Latest Developments
12.13 Red Dragonfly
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.13.3 Red Dragonfly Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Red Dragonfly Latest Developments
12.14 Ferragamo
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.14.3 Ferragamo Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Ferragamo Latest Developments
12.15 Natuzzi
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.15.3 Natuzzi Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Natuzzi Latest Developments
12.16 MANWAH
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.16.3 MANWAH Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 MANWAH Latest Developments
12.17 AoKang
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.17.3 AoKang Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 AoKang Latest Developments
12.18 Daphne
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.18.3 Daphne Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Daphne Latest Developments
12.19 Saturday
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Leather Goods Product Offered
12.19.3 Saturday Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Saturday Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
