Global Leather Goods Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Leather Goods market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 108260 million by 2025, from $ 93450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Leather Goods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Leather Goods market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LVMH

Hugo Boss

Richemont Group

Belle

Coach

Kering

Prada Group

Hermes

Fossil Group

Burberry

C. banner

Ekornes

Red Dragonfly

Ferragamo

Natuzzi

MANWAH

AoKang

Daphne

Saturday

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Leather Goods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cowhide

Buffalo Hide

Sheep and Goat Skin

Deer Skin

Hog Skin

Crocodile

Synthetic leather

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Gloves

Footwear

Clothing

Vehicle upholstery

Furniture upholstery

Luggage and other Leather goods

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Leather Goods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Leather Goods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Leather Goods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Leather Goods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Leather Goods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

