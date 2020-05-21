Global LED Chip and Module Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global LED Chip and Module market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LED Chip and Module market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies’ profitability.

Chinese LED companies listed on the A stock have been acquiring international manufacturers through issuing shares on the market, or after receiving government financial support. Some Chinese manufacturers are targeting major international LED players’ patents and lighting brands, in hopes of strengthening their patent portfolio and oversea distribution channels. Additionally, more ChineseLED manufacturers are also transforming their business models. Some LED manufacturers aiming to leave behind hotly contended red sea markets are entering other market sectors through mergers and acquisitions.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LED Chip and Module 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the LED Chip and Module 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the LED Chip and Module 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 40020 million in 2019. The market size of LED Chip and Module 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

