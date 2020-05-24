Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest research citings presented by the American Heart Association (AHA), approximately 1 in 4 adults above 40 years of age have the chance of developing atrial fibrillation during their lifetime. Furthermore, men are 13% more likely to be affected by atrial fibrillation than women during their lifetime.

Endocardial left atrial appendicular devices are the largest market shareholder in the product type segment. A constant rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia posing a greater risk of cardiac stroke I later part of life primarily drives its market growth. Technological advancement in the development of endocardial LAA closure devices and the capability to implant it using minimally invasive percutaneous surgical procedures has made it an effective alternative for oral anticoagulants for stroke prophylaxis in the patients suffering from non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The epicardial LAA closure devices are anticipated to register marvelous market growth during the forecast period because it cancels the need for implanting a permanent device.

Hospitals and clinics are currently leading the end-user segment for left atrial appendage closure devices market. Availability of the state of the art operation theaters and well equipped cardiac catheter laboratories determines its market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining prominence on account of its ability to provide medical assistance to patients suffering from cardiac stroke associated with atrial fibrillation residing in remote locations.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the left atrial appendage closure devices market. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 2.7 million Americans are suffering from atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, the supportive regulatory environment provided by the FDA for the early CE certification for the left atrial appendage closure devices used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in the U.S. further accentuates its market growth. Europe stands in the 2nd place in the regional segment for left atrial appendage closure devices market. As per the recent findings provided by the Global Burden of Disease Collaborative Network the prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in the European region is 788 per 100,000 people. A favorable reimbursement scenario for LAA closure devices further propels the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of heart stroke in the geriatric population and a significant increase in the medical tourism industry together drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of left atrial appendage closure devices are Boston Scientific Corporation, Atricure, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Aegis Medical Group, Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson), Lifetech Scientific, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Occlutech International AB, Cardia, Inc., and Append Medical (MEDX Xelerator).

Market Key Takeaway: