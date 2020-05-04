Global LiDAR Market Growing Massively by 2019-2026 Major Players: Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd.,Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.,

“Global Lidar Market 2020” and Upcoming Growth for 2027 from various Effect and factors about market environment, competitive landscape, historical and current data for forecast Growth with technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progressive CAGR. A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Lidar Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum, Princeton Lightwave, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., among others.

Global LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. LiDAR- light detection and ranging is as is a laser based method wherein light is used in the form of a laser to measure the position or distances of object to the earth. It consists of 3D scanning and laser scanning therefore it can be called as 3D laser scanning. It consists of a laser, a scanner and a specialised GPS receiver.

Global LiDAR market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LiDAR market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems, Photodetector Receivers, Others);

Product (Aerial, Ground-Based, UAV, Solid-State),

Service (LiDAR Data Processing, Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping & Modelling), Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Exploration, Urban Planning, Cartography, Meteorology),

Installation (Air-borne, Ground based),

Range (Short, Medium, Large),

Image Projection (2D, 3D),

End User (Defense and aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining Industry, Transportation),

Market Drivers

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of lidar devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the Lidar market

Rising demand of 3D imaging technology across various application areas, and the increasing adoption of aerial LiDAR systems to explore and detect places, historic details, etc

The increased demand for 3d imagery in areas such as military & defence, topographical surveys, civil engineering, and corridor mapping would expand the growth of this market

The increased use of drones in areas such as defence, aerospace, agriculture would boost the growth of this market

Rising demand for LiDAR in the automobile industry especially used as self-driving cars

Technological advancements in lidar mapping, has increased their applicability and scope

Growing initiative by the government to promote the growth of the LiDAR market

Market Restraints

High cost of lidar may hinder the growth of the market

Low awareness about the benefits of LiDAR systems

Chapters to deeply display the Global Lidar market.

Introduction about Lidar

Lidar Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Lidar Market by Application/End Users

Lidar Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2013-2023) table defined for each application/end-users

Lidar Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Lidar Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Lidar (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Lidar Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin table for each product type which include , Product Type I, Product Type II & Product Type III

Lidar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Lidar Key Raw Materials Analysis

Lidar Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

Market Forecast (2018-2023)

……..and more in complete table of Contents

Browse Complete TOC here:

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Lidar Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Lidar Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Lidar Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Lidar market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

