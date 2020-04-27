Global Lighter Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Lighter market will register a -1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3768.5 million by 2025, from $ 3982.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lighter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lighter market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Lighter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Gas Lighter
Liquid Lighter
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Cigarette Lighter
Kitchen Lighter
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BIC
NingBo XINHAI
Tokai
Swedishmatch
Zippo
Clipper
Integral-style
Visol
DowDuPont
Colibri
Hefeng Industry
Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter
Wenzhou Star
Zhuoye Lighter
Benxi Fenghe Lighter
Focus
Zhejiang Dahu Lighter
Wansfa
Baide International
Deko industrial
Teampistol
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lighter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Lighter market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lighter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lighter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Lighter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Lighter Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Lighter Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Lighter Segment by Type
2.2.1 Gas Lighter
2.2.2 Liquid Lighter
2.3 Lighter Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Lighter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Lighter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Lighter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Lighter Segment by Application
2.4.1 Cigarette Lighter
2.4.2 Kitchen Lighter
2.5 Lighter Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Lighter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Lighter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Lighter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Lighter by Company
3.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Lighter Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Lighter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Lighter Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Lighter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Lighter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Lighter Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Lighter by Regions
4.1 Lighter by Regions
4.2 Americas Lighter Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Lighter Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Lighter Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Lighter Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Lighter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Lighter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Lighter Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Lighter Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Lighter Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Lighter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Lighter Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Lighter Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Lighter Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Lighter by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Lighter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Lighter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Lighter Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Lighter Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Lighter by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Lighter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Lighter Distributors
10.3 Lighter Customer
11 Global Lighter Market Forecast
11.1 Global Lighter Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Lighter Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Lighter Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Lighter Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Lighter Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Lighter Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 BIC
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.1.3 BIC Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 BIC Latest Developments
12.2 NingBo XINHAI
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.2.3 NingBo XINHAI Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 NingBo XINHAI Latest Developments
12.3 Tokai
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.3.3 Tokai Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Tokai Latest Developments
12.4 Swedishmatch
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.4.3 Swedishmatch Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Swedishmatch Latest Developments
12.5 Zippo
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.5.3 Zippo Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Zippo Latest Developments
12.6 Clipper
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.6.3 Clipper Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Clipper Latest Developments
12.7 Integral-style
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.7.3 Integral-style Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Integral-style Latest Developments
12.8 Visol
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.8.3 Visol Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Visol Latest Developments
12.9 DowDuPont
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.9.3 DowDuPont Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments
12.10 Colibri
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.10.3 Colibri Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Colibri Latest Developments
12.11 Hefeng Industry
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.11.3 Hefeng Industry Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Hefeng Industry Latest Developments
12.12 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.12.3 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Latest Developments
12.13 Wenzhou Star
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.13.3 Wenzhou Star Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Wenzhou Star Latest Developments
12.14 Zhuoye Lighter
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.14.3 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Zhuoye Lighter Latest Developments
12.15 Benxi Fenghe Lighter
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.15.3 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Latest Developments
12.16 Focus
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.16.3 Focus Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Focus Latest Developments
12.17 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.17.3 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Latest Developments
12.18 Wansfa
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.18.3 Wansfa Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Wansfa Latest Developments
12.19 Baide International
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.19.3 Baide International Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Baide International Latest Developments
12.20 Deko industrial
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.20.3 Deko industrial Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Deko industrial Latest Developments
12.21 Teampistol
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Lighter Product Offered
12.21.3 Teampistol Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Teampistol Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
