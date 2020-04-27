Global Lighter Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Lighter market will register a -1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3768.5 million by 2025, from $ 3982.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lighter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lighter market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lighter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gas Lighter

Liquid Lighter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cigarette Lighter

Kitchen Lighter

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BIC

NingBo XINHAI

Tokai

Swedishmatch

Zippo

Clipper

Integral-style

Visol

DowDuPont

Colibri

Hefeng Industry

Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter

Wenzhou Star

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Focus

Zhejiang Dahu Lighter

Wansfa

Baide International

Deko industrial

Teampistol

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lighter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lighter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lighter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lighter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lighter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lighter Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Lighter Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lighter Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gas Lighter

2.2.2 Liquid Lighter

2.3 Lighter Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lighter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Lighter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Lighter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Lighter Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cigarette Lighter

2.4.2 Kitchen Lighter

2.5 Lighter Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Lighter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Lighter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Lighter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Lighter by Company

3.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Lighter Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Lighter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Lighter Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Lighter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Lighter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Lighter Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Lighter by Regions

4.1 Lighter by Regions

4.2 Americas Lighter Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Lighter Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Lighter Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Lighter Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Lighter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Lighter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Lighter Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Lighter Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Lighter Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Lighter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Lighter Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Lighter Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Lighter Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lighter by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Lighter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Lighter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Lighter Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Lighter Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Lighter by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Lighter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Lighter Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Lighter Distributors

10.3 Lighter Customer

11 Global Lighter Market Forecast

11.1 Global Lighter Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Lighter Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Lighter Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Lighter Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Lighter Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Lighter Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BIC

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.1.3 BIC Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BIC Latest Developments

12.2 NingBo XINHAI

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.2.3 NingBo XINHAI Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 NingBo XINHAI Latest Developments

12.3 Tokai

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.3.3 Tokai Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Tokai Latest Developments

12.4 Swedishmatch

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.4.3 Swedishmatch Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Swedishmatch Latest Developments

12.5 Zippo

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.5.3 Zippo Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Zippo Latest Developments

12.6 Clipper

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.6.3 Clipper Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Clipper Latest Developments

12.7 Integral-style

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.7.3 Integral-style Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Integral-style Latest Developments

12.8 Visol

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.8.3 Visol Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Visol Latest Developments

12.9 DowDuPont

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.9.3 DowDuPont Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments

12.10 Colibri

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.10.3 Colibri Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Colibri Latest Developments

12.11 Hefeng Industry

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.11.3 Hefeng Industry Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Hefeng Industry Latest Developments

12.12 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.12.3 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Latest Developments

12.13 Wenzhou Star

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.13.3 Wenzhou Star Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Wenzhou Star Latest Developments

12.14 Zhuoye Lighter

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.14.3 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Zhuoye Lighter Latest Developments

12.15 Benxi Fenghe Lighter

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.15.3 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Latest Developments

12.16 Focus

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.16.3 Focus Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Focus Latest Developments

12.17 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.17.3 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Latest Developments

12.18 Wansfa

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.18.3 Wansfa Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Wansfa Latest Developments

12.19 Baide International

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.19.3 Baide International Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Baide International Latest Developments

12.20 Deko industrial

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.20.3 Deko industrial Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Deko industrial Latest Developments

12.21 Teampistol

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Lighter Product Offered

12.21.3 Teampistol Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Teampistol Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

