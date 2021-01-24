Global Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market: Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market research added by Researchmoz.us, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players within the projection timeline while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion endeavors.

Machine Learning in manufacturing can be used in visual quality control. Quality assurance in manufacturing is demanding and expensive, yes, but also absolutely crucial. After all, selling flawed goods results in returns and disappointed customers. Harnessing the power of image recognition and deep learning may significantly reduce the cost of visual quality control while also boosting overall process efficiency.

In 2018, the global Machine Learning in Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Machine Learning in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Learning in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

IBM

Siemens

GE

Google

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nvidia

Sight Machine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

